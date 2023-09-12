Governor Newsom Expands State of Emergency Due to Tropical Storm Hilary Impacts in Siskiyou County

Published: Sep 12, 2023

SACRAMENTO – Supporting ongoing recovery efforts, Governor Gavin Newsom today proclaimed a state of emergency in Siskiyou County to help address the impacts of Tropical Storm Hilary, which caused flash-flooding, mudslides, landslides and debris flows that damaged roads, storm drains and other infrastructure in the county.

The Governor previously proclaimed a state of emergency in twelve counties as state agencies and departments mobilized personnel and resources to protect communities across Southern California and the Central Valley.

The text of the proclamation can be found here.

