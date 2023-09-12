75th anniversary painting tells important story

The Air Force Reserve 75th anniversary painting unveiled at the Air and Space Forces Association’s Air, Space and Cyber Conference here on Sept. 11 tells an important story in four parts.

The top left panel of the painting depicts the rapid deployment of forces to Kabul in August 2021, showing a Reserve crew from the 349th Air Mobility Wing, Travis Air Force Base, California, being diverted upon landing to a non-combatant evacuation operation. The Air Force Reserve and the Total Force rose to the occasion.

The second panel demonstrates the crowded flight conditions over the next few weeks as more than 124,000 people fled Afghanistan. Crews faced unanticipated events, including children being born onboard.

The professionalism and compelling humanity of Reserve Citizen Airmen shine through as the story moves to its third part, showing operations at Holloman AFB, New Mexico. America’s newest citizens were welcomed by some of its most selfless.

Finally, the Reserve story is summarized by depicting a Distinguished Flying Cross award ceremony for the Total Force crew of the first evacuation flight from Kabul. The crew included members from the 349th AMW, the 437th Airlift Wing, Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina, and the 3rd Wing, Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska.

The 75th anniversary painting was the collective work of Warren Neary, AFRC History Office, retired Senior Master Sgt. Darby Perrin, and 1st Lt. Kat Justen, public affairs officer for the 459th Air Refueling Wing, Joint Base Andrews, Maryland.

(Information provided by the HQ AFRC History Office)