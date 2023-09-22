Influencers China Mac and Crip Mac Star in New Reality Series “Mac N’ Mac” in Development at Subplot Entertainment LLC
This show is gonna blow up the media landscape, we’re catching lightning in a bottle every episode. The fan reaction and hype has been insane.”LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, September 22, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- (Subplot Entertainment, LLC), an independent production company dedicated to creating innovative and captivating content, is delighted to announce the exciting development of their highly anticipated reality TV series, "Mac N' Mac." Inspired by the dynamic duo of "Rob & Big," this exhilarating show follows the journey of influencers and rappers China Mac and Crip Mac as they explore life outside of the hood.
Crip Mac and China Mac have rose to internet celebrity status following their string of successful viral videos and appearances. With Crip Mac fresh out of jail, China Mac takes on the role of mentor and guide, determined to show his friend a new lease on life. Currently in active development, the ten-episode series promises to take viewers on a thrilling ride as the duo embarks on a variety of adventures, showcasing their unique personalities and exploring new experiences together.
"Mac N' Mac" aims to captivate audiences with its heartwarming and entertaining narrative, providing a fresh perspective on personal growth, friendship, and the pursuit of new opportunities. From milking cows on a farm to conquering their fears skydiving, China Mac and Crip Mac dive headfirst into a world of exhilarating adventures, while also sharing their personal struggles and triumphs.
Executive produced by China Mac, "Mac N' Mac" is helmed by showrunners John Ros and Luis Salgado, whose combined expertise in entertainment and storytelling ensure a truly immersive and compelling viewing experience. Together, they bring a wealth of knowledge and creativity, guaranteeing that "Mac N' Mac" will be an unforgettable journey.
The recently released teaser trailer for "Mac N' Mac" has already created significant buzz, generating excitement among fans and industry insiders alike. The teaser showcases the infectious chemistry between China Mac and Crip Mac, capturing the essence of their friendship and the thrilling moments that lie ahead.
"Mac N' Mac" is currently in active development, with further updates and exclusive behind-the-scenes content to be revealed as China Mac and Crip Mac continue to embark on their unforgettable adventure.
About Subplot Entertainment, LLC:
(Subplot Entertainment, LLC) is a full-service multi-media production company founded in 2013. They have produced countless projects ranging anywhere from music videos to award-winning films. Their clientele consists of companies like Warner Bros/Discovery, Spectrum, and Top Dawg Entertainment.
