NEWS RELEASE: PRIVATE NON-PROFIT GROUPS CAN LEARN ABOUT APPLYING FOR DISASTER PUBLIC ASSISTANCE AT SEPTEMBER BRIEFINGS

PRIVATE NON-PROFIT GROUPS CAN LEARN ABOUT APPLYING FOR

DISASTER PUBLIC ASSISTANCE AT SEPTEMBER BRIEFINGS

For Immediate Release: September 12, 2023 Release No. 2023-0026

HONOLULU — Private nonprofits and government organizations seeking Federal Emergency Management Administration (FEMA) public assistance funding can learn more about how to apply at informational briefings this month on Maui and online.

The disaster declaration covering the August 2023 wildfires in Hawai‘i authorizes Public Assistance funding to reimburse and pay for protective measures and hazard mitigation, including fire mitigation and environmental and historic preservation projects.

Topics of the briefings include:

Who is eligible

What types of expenditures/services/projects may qualify, and

How to apply.



The briefings may be especially helpful for private nonprofit organizations that have limited experience with the FEMA Public Assistance program, but provided services during the wildfire disaster response or want to participate in recovery/mitigation efforts. Private nonprofits, including houses of worship and community groups, may be eligible for financial reimbursement for emergency protective measures, debris removal or restoration of certain facilities.

The events will be conducted once in person, at the Maui Economic Opportunity center in Wailuku, and once online via Microsoft Teams video conference. In order to allow as many people as possible to participate in the briefings, please attend only one of these events, not both.

In-person briefing

Date: Wednesday, September 20, 2023

Time: 1 p.m. – 3 p.m.

Location: Maui Economic Opportunity

99 Mahalani St., Classrooms 1 and 2*

Wailuku, HI 96793

*Signs to the classrooms will be posted



Online briefing:

