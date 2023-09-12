Gov. Lee Announces Legislative Leadership Transition

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Today, Tennessee Governor Bill Lee announced that long-time legislative director, Brent Easley, will step down next month to return to the private sector. Liz Alvey will succeed Easley in the role, effective October 16.

“For nearly five years, Brent has led the administration’s legislative efforts to strengthen Tennessee’s economy, ensure educational opportunity for all students, and prioritize infrastructure across rural and urban communities,” said Lee. “I wish him much success in his next chapter and have full confidence that Liz’s significant legislative and leadership experience will continue our work to make life better for all Tennesseans.”

As legislative director and one of the longest-serving members of the Governor’s senior team, Brent Easley has played a central role in crafting and achieving the Lee administration’s legislative agenda. Since joining the Governor-elect’s transition team in 2018, he has overseen all legislative operations, managed the legislative staff, and fostered strong relationships with members of the Tennessee General Assembly. Easley has been instrumental in achieving the Governor’s top legislative initiatives, which include expanding access to high-quality education, boosting economic development, modernizing transportation and infrastructure, and responsibly investing in the priorities of Tennesseans. Additionally, he advised the Governor as a member of the COVID-19 Unified Command to streamline coordination across executive branch agencies.

Liz Alvey currently serves as legislative counsel in the Governor’s office. Prior to joining the Lee administration, Alvey worked with the Tennessee State Senate since 1999, serving as the senior policy advisor to Senate Majority Leader Mark Norris since 2007.