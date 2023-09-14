MatchAwards.com: A Game-Changer for Securing Government Contract & Grant Awards
Advanced Internet Technologies, Inc. (AIT), a leading technology innovator, is pleased to introduce MatchAwards.com, a powerful AI-driven Social Economic Platform that promises to reshape how organizations, government entities, businesses, investors, and employees connect and prosper in today's rapidly evolving economy. “It is pretty straightforward,” said Clarence Briggs, CEO of AIT. “Businesses build their business profile in minutes and start receiving free matching .leads, contracts, grants, financing & investment opportunities relevant to them.”
In a world marked by economic transformation, MatchAwards.com emerges as a unique solution, acting as a platform that meticulously matches organizations to contracts, grants and other businesses based on common NAICs (North American Industry Classification System) Codes, PSCs (Product Service Codes), Key Terms and Zip Codes. This platform opens doors to unparalleled opportunities, bridging the gap between those in search of growth and those offering it. It also focuses on small business Set-Aside opportunities like WOSB, 8A, SDVOSB, HubZone, MWBE and more.
MatchAwards.com facilitates and is characterized by the following:
• Precise Matching: Employing advanced AI algorithms, MatchAwards.com ensures that a business’s profile is aligned with organizations, opportunities, and resources tailored to its specific needs and objectives.
• Access to Government Contracts: For businesses and entrepreneurs seeking government contracts, MatchAwards.com streamlines the process, making it simpler to secure contracts that align with their expertise.
• Grants and Funding: Whether a startup in need of seed capital or an established business aiming for expansion, MatchAwards.com connects businesses with grants, financing, and investment opportunities to fuel their growth.
• Networking: Beyond business transactions, MatchAwards.com serves as a networking hub, facilitating valuable connections with like-minded individuals and organizations to foster collaborations that drive success.
• User-Friendly: The intuitive interface simplifies profile creation and management, allowing users to spend less time navigating and more time identifying, applying for and negotiating opportunities.
• EDO: Economic Development Organizations like Chambers of Commerce are using it, such as the NCMBC, unlocking billions of dollars in awards every year for North Carolina Businesses.
Clarence Briggs, shared his enthusiasm for the platform's potential impact: "MatchAwards.com is not just a platform; it's a vision for a more connected, prosperous future. We believe that every organization deserves the chance to thrive, and we've harnessed the power of AI to make that vision a reality."
As the world anticipates a future of AI powered economic growth and innovation, MatchAwards.com stands at the forefront, poised to empower businesses and individuals to reach new heights.
To learn more visit MatchAwards.com to possibly embark on a journey towards a brighter, more prosperous future. There is no cost to use the platform which is another significant differentiator setting it apart from other similar platforms that charge a monthly fee.
For media inquiries, please contact: Mike Noble, COO, Advanced Internet Technologies, Inc.
About AIT: Advanced Internet Technologies, Inc. (AIT) is a trailblazing technology company committed to pushing the boundaries of innovation. With a 28-year track record of pioneering technologies that shape the future, AIT empowers businesses and individuals. MatchAwards.com is the latest addition to AIT's portfolio, set to revolutionize how organizations connect and thrive in today's dynamic economic landscape.
Michael Noble
Advanced Internet Technologies
+1 877-209-5184 ext. 1209
cmo@ait.com