Introducing Loosies Television: A Multi-Platform Music-Centric Scripted Dramedy Series Starring Charlie Creed-Miles
Loosies Television is based on real-life experiences. There are no supporting characters and no minor stories. Every character has a story worth telling.NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, September 13, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- WHAT’S NEW:
LOOSIES TELEVISION – A MULTI-PLATFORM SCRIPTED SERIES APPEARING EXCLUSIVELY ON INSTAGRAM AND TIKTOK
WHO STARS:
CHARLIE CREED-MILES (PEAKY BLINDERS)
WHAT’S IT ABOUT:
THE LOOSIES TELEVISION CINEMATIC UNIVERSE: THE COULDBEES, WANNABEES, HAS-BEENS AND NEVER WILL BEES OF NEW YORK CITY
AKA: A PLACE WHERE EVEN LOSERS SHINE -- SOMETIMES.
WHO CARES?
THE MILLIONS OF VIEWERS THAT HAVE SEEN THE FIRST 12 EPISODES
Loosies Television brings you a parallel universe on New York’s Lower East Side. Loosies Television will be telling lots of stories; the first is of two friends who come to NYC to pursue their ambitions -- and run headlong into the reality of f**kups, losers, and misfits pursuing their own dreams and chased by their own demons.
“You know -- artists, actors, musicians, drifters, grifters and thieves, and coders, let’s not forget coders -- some hopeful, a small few truly gifted, some just trying to get by – all of them strivers, and aren’t they the heart of what drives the arts? Those are the real stories – and trust me, there’s truth in those stories – and that’s all I want to say about that – after all, res ipsa loquitur,” says the show’s cryptic and reclusive producer, Andrew Ellis, CEO of TK2 Productions, bringing that line of questions to an abrupt end. (Forgot your Latin? Look it up.)
Ellis definitely has a world view. “Living in the music scene back then was all just one big fucking experiment; no one really knew what they were doing. Look around today, it’s no different; I mean, do you think anybody really knows what the hell they’re doing on all these social platforms? It’s a zoo out there.”
Loosies Television is a new multi-platform, scripted dramedy based on real-life experiences. The show’s main character is Grant Peters, an ex-rockstar, manic-depressive, self-sabotaging lunatic who destroyed his music career at the age of 21. Grant Peters is played by English actor Charlie Creed-Miles, perhaps best known for his recurring role on Peaky Blinders.
In addition to Creed-Miles, Loosies Television features a robust cast that includes Celia Au (Wu Assassins), Ylfa Edestein (The Knick, Law & Order); Dana Watkins (Christmas with Holly, The Stuff); Happy Anderson (Mindhunter, The Knick); Zoe Van Tieghem (Magic Hour, The Broken Ones); Clark Middleton (Kill Bill: Volume 2, Sin City, Twin Peaks), and others.
Experimental though it may be, Loosies Television is yielding positive results. With all 34 episodes in the can and new episodes and content dropping each week on TikTok and Instagram, the show is experiencing continued growth in viewership, even in its censored version. As of May 2023, Loosies Television content has amassed over 10 million views and the numbers are getting better every day.
“We’re creating the Loosies Television Cinematic Universe. There are no supporting characters and no minor stories. Every character has a story worth telling; it just takes time to tell them.” It’s a vision that Ellis preaches every chance he gets.
Episode One - Meet: Grant Peters