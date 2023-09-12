Wildly Organic Announces Launch of New Nutrient-Packed Foods
Wildly Organic launches two new nutrient-packed foods: organic walnut butter and organic coconut aminos.SILVER BAY, MINNESOTA, USA, September 12, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Wildly Organic, a nutritious online food store, is excited to launch a handful of new organic goods that are available for nationwide and international delivery, including organic coconut aminos and organic walnut butter.
Their organic walnut butter is made from pure, premium California walnuts and nothing else. Wildly Organic's nuts and seeds are soaked & dehydrated to break down naturally occurring phytic acid and enzyme inhibitors. This process, called activation (some people refer to it as "sprouting") allows for more complete absorption of nutrients and micronutrients during digestion. This organic walnut butter is packed with antioxidants and is a creamy and flexible ingredient that can be used as a substitute for peanut butter in PB&J, baking recipes, and even smoothies, or sauces for entrees.
Organic coconut aminos are an ingredient that is often used as a 1:1 soy sauce and tamari substitute in recipes. This gluten-free soy sauce alternative has 17 amino acids and is made from the sap of coconut trees. It’s also soy-free, MSG-free, dairy-free, GMO-free, and Whole30® friendly. It’s made from coconut trees, but it doesn’t taste like coconut at all. In fact, it has a milder, soy sauce-like flavor that is slightly sweet and savory, making it perfect for salad dressings, stir-fries, marinades, soups, and more.
“We are thrilled to finally add these nutritious and delicious products to our growing collection of healthy foods and organic goods,” said Chris Toal, the President and CEO of Wildly Organic. “Our goal has always been to provide people with minimally processed foods and organic ingredients that are high quality and taste exceptional. We are committed to sharing the love of wholesome food that is sourced and produced responsibly.”
Their healthy products and organic foods are available for international shipping. Customers can enjoy free delivery in the continental US for purchases over $49. People can also apply to be wholesale buyers and purchase products in bulk for their restaurants or catering services.
