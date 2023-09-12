Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,616 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 472,898 in the last 365 days.

2023 Field Burning Season has Ended

This message is to notify subscribers that the 2023 Field Burning season has ended. No more field burning permits will be issued by the department for 2023.

Thank you for subscribing to the Oregon Department of Agriculture’s Test Fire Notices email list. Subscribers to this list receive a message when test fires are scheduled to be lit as part of the Field Burning Program in the Willamette Valley. Test fires may be followed by additional open field burning if weather conditions are favorable.

For more information about field burning in the Willamette Valley, visit our webpage at https://oda.direct/SmokeBurning.

Daily burning information is also shared on our social media accounts.  Find us on Facebook @ORAgriculture or on Twitter @ORagriculture.

For information about Agricultural and Backyard Burning, visit https://oda.direct/AgBurning.

Use the interactive Can I Burn Mapping tool to view statewide burning restrictions based on type of burning and your location in Oregon.  Visit www.oda.fyi/CanIBurn.

And remember – always call before you burn.  Local fire districts will have the most current information on burn conditions in your area – to find contact information for your district, visit https://oda.fyi/FireContacts.

You just read:

2023 Field Burning Season has Ended

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more