This message is to notify subscribers that the 2023 Field Burning season has ended. No more field burning permits will be issued by the department for 2023.

Thank you for subscribing to the Oregon Department of Agriculture’s Test Fire Notices email list. Subscribers to this list receive a message when test fires are scheduled to be lit as part of the Field Burning Program in the Willamette Valley. Test fires may be followed by additional open field burning if weather conditions are favorable.

For more information about field burning in the Willamette Valley, visit our webpage at https://oda.direct/SmokeBurning.

Daily burning information is also shared on our social media accounts. Find us on Facebook @ORAgriculture or on Twitter @ORagriculture.

For information about Agricultural and Backyard Burning, visit https://oda.direct/AgBurning.

Use the interactive Can I Burn Mapping tool to view statewide burning restrictions based on type of burning and your location in Oregon. Visit www.oda.fyi/CanIBurn.

And remember – always call before you burn. Local fire districts will have the most current information on burn conditions in your area – to find contact information for your district, visit https://oda.fyi/FireContacts.