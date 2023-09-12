FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

September 12, 2023

Missouri Veterans Home Team Member Named Employee of the Year by Missouri Health Care Association

JEFFERSON CITY – Jaylon Taylor, Food Service Assistant at the Missouri Veterans Home – Mt. Vernon, was named the 2023 Missouri Health Care Association (MHCA) Employee of the Year. Taylor is a dietary worker at the Veterans Home and was nominated by his peers for his helpfulness and dedication to the Veterans he serves. Jaylon’s dedication to serving the Veterans at Mt. Vernon goes beyond the dining room, as he also provides worship services during his personal time for those interested in attending.

“As a team member, Jaylon has always shown kindness and respect to the Veterans who call Mt. Vernon home,” said Executive Director Paul Kirchhoff. “Excellence in all we do is a core value at the Commission, and Jaylon embodies this with his heart for service.”

Taylor has worked for the Missouri Veterans Home for seven years and has been a welcomed breath of fresh air. Working in the dietary department, Taylor is well known for always going above and beyond for Veterans and other team members. During his non-working hours, Taylor offers worship services for the Veterans on Saturday mornings, which have grown so large they are now offered in the dining room because they no longer fit in the chapel. Even through the COVID-19 pandemic, Taylor would record his services each week to be played on the facility’s television channels for the Veterans to watch at their leisure.

Established in 1949, MHCA is the largest long-term care trade association in Missouri, representing a diverse, well-rounded membership. MHCA also awarded six other members of the Missouri Veterans Commission with district titles.

CNA of the Year

District 7 – Rosary Zalazinski, Missouri Veterans Home – St. James

Employee of the Year

District 2 – Maria Tracy, Missouri Veterans Home –Cameron

District 3 – Letitia Redden, Missouri Veterans Home – St. Louis

District 4 – Jaylon Taylor, Missouri Veterans Home – Mt. Vernon

David Duncan Administrator of the Year

District 2 – David Hibler, Missouri Veterans Home – Cameron

District 3 – Leonard Rhine, Missouri Veterans Home – St. Louis

The Missouri Veterans Commission operates seven state Veterans Homes, five State Veterans Cemeteries, and the Veterans Services Program. The Commission is committed to providing high-quality, compassionate care for Veterans, seamlessly integrated with the Veteran community, emphasizing a culture of transparency and excellence. For more information about the Missouri Veterans Commission programs, call 573-751-3779 or visit mvc.dps.mo.gov.

For more information, call 573-522-4228 or e-mail Aimee.Packard@mvc.dps.mo.gov