SEMA Fest Makes Its Debut November 3-4, 2023 in Las Vegas with Imagine Dragons, Incubus, Wiz Khalifa and More
SEMA Fest Launches As Part Of SEMA Week In Celebration Of The 56th Anniversary Of America’s Largest Automotive Aftermarket Trade Event, The SEMA Show.LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, UNITED STATES, September 12, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Specialty Equipment Market Association (SEMA), producers of the SEMA Show, the major trade-only automotive event held annually in Las Vegas is celebrating its 56th anniversary in 2023 with the launch of SEMA Fest, an open to the public two-day full-throttle festival that fuses motorsports, music, and car culture. Headlined by Imagine Dragons and Incubus with over 20 acts confirmed, SEMA Fest happens Friday, November 3 & Saturday, November 4, 2023 at the Las Vegas Festival Grounds in Las Vegas, Nevada. Tickets are on sale now here.
SEMA Fest brings together some of the biggest names in music and the hottest automotive brands and their enthusiasts in a large-scale festival format. Talent runs across the gamut of rock, hip-hop and pop artists whose songs have soundtracked many road trips and influenced car culture from Wiz Khalifa, Third Eye Blind, and Ludacris to newcomers Bones UK, Paper Idol and The Foxies. The complete list follows below.
The all-ages two-day event marks the conclusion of SEMA Week which runs around the 2023 SEMA Show on October 31-November 3 at the Las Vegas Convention Center. In addition to the world-class music programming, it will also feature a full slate of immersive automotive lifestyle events, a consumer marketplace, world-class drifting, motorsports competitions, freestyle motocross, BMX demos and more. Whether you are a diehard car enthusiast, a motorsports fan, a music lover or just like to have a good time, SEMA Fest is an event not to miss.
“We are excited to open the gates for the inaugural SEMA Fest and welcome car and music lovers alike to enjoy this one-of-a-kind festival,” said Mike Spagnola, SEMA president and CEO. “Automotive enthusiasts the world over have been asking for years how they can be part of the SEMA Show experience, and we are delighted to include them in this brand-new extension of our popular trade show. This new event will be separate from the trade show, open to everyone and promises to be like nothing they’ve seen before.”
Confirmed artists for the first ever SEMA Fest are:
Imagine Dragons
Incubus
Wiz Khalifa
AJR
Third Eye Blind
Bush
Walk The Moon
Ludacris
The Struts
Badflower
Chase Matthew
Buckcherry
Meg Meyers
Ayron Jones
Rome & Duddy
renforshort
Starcrawler
Dead Sara
Bones UK
Brooke Alexx
Paper Idol
The Foxies
Good Day Daisy
About SEMA
SEMA, the Specialty Equipment Market Association founded in 1963, represents the $51.8 billion specialty-automotive industry. The industry provides appearance, performance, comfort, convenience and technology products for passenger and recreational vehicles. Association resources include market research, legislative advocacy, training and product development support, as well as leading trade shows such as the SEMA Show in Las Vegas, Nev., and the Performance Racing Industry (PRI) Trade Show in Indianapolis, Ind. For more information, visit www.sema.org, www.semashow.com, or www.performanceracing.com.
