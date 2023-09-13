Submit Release
Catholic Charities Atlanta Showcases New Website

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, September 13, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Catholic Charities Atlanta (CCA) has updated their website to reflect their current service structure. With 8 service areas and 20 + programs, the new site makes it easier for individuals to find services and for volunteers and stakeholders to engage with the mission of the organization.

Individuals, parishes, schools, and community organizations can find new ways to get involved with Catholic Charities Atlanta. Volunteer opportunities such as youth mentorship, ESL, internships and after-school tutoring are highlighted. Supporters can also participate in household drives, experiences that educate, and events such as CCA’s annual Soirée and Run to Serve 5K. “You can customize how you would like to help at Catholic Charities Atlanta” states Assistant Director Volunteer Resources Christie Crane. “There is so much need. You can really make a difference when you volunteer with us.”

“Our website is an ongoing resource and will continue to change as we grow and add more services” says CEO Vanessa Russell. “The website will keep our community partners, supporters and clients up to date on critical service information and provide service opportunities to enrich the communities we serve.”

To view the new website, go to https://catholiccharitiesatlanta.org.

