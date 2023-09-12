Ion Solar Pros (iSP) Welcomes Basketball Phenom, Donovan Clingan, as Brand Ambassador
Ion Solar Pros (iSP) announces its partnership with Donovan Clingan, the ‘2023 NCAA Champion and Big East All-Freshman team center, as its brand ambassador.
Donovan's talent and commitment to community align perfectly with our values. Together, we'll inspire change,”MIDDLEBURY, CT, USA, September 12, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Ion Solar Pros (iSP) proudly announces its partnership with Donovan Clingan, the 2023 NCAA National Champion and Big East All-Freshman team center, as the company's brand ambassador. Donovan’s genuine interest in renewable energy aligns perfectly with iSP’s mission to promote sustainable practices and together, we will champion the importance of solar power and its positive impact on the community.
— Bill Barrieau, CEO at Ion Solar Pros
Donovan Clingan, known for his success on the court, joins iSP to promote sustainable energy solutions. As a brand ambassador, Clingan will support initiatives advocating for renewable energy adoption and eco-friendly living.
"Donovan's talent and commitment to community align perfectly with our values. Together, we'll inspire change," said Bill Barrieau, CEO at Ion Solar Pros.
“The launch of our Powerhouse systems necessitated the selection of an ambassador who truly embodies the qualities of our products, and Donovan Clingan unquestionably fits this description.”
This partnership promises to elevate awareness of renewable energy and inspire positive change.
For more information about the Powerlink PowerHouse Systems or to schedule a product demonstration, visit www.ionsolarpros.com/products, or call 866-582-0000.
iSP, headquartered in Middlebury, CT, is a progressive provider of solar energy solutions, committed to guiding customers towards energy independence. They lead the transition towards easily accessible, efficient, renewable, and cost-effective solar energy solutions.
For more information:
Contact: Public Relations Department, Ion Solar Pros
866-582-0000
Website: www.ionsolarpros.com
Patrick Moody
ISP
+1 866-582-0000
email us here