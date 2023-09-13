cellhelmet Unveils Cutting-Edge iPhone 15 Premium Protective Cases, Tempered Glass, and Camera Glass Lineup
cellhelmet launches iPhone 15 series cases, tempered glass, and camera glass, catering to tech enthusiasts with innovation and quality.
Our mission has always been to safeguard the technology that connects us to the world. With the launch of our new iPhone 15 cases and tempered glass, we are pushing phone protection to a new level.”PITTSBURGH, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES, September 13, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- cellhelmet, an industry-leading phone case and accessory manufacturer, is thrilled to announce the launch of its latest line of premium protective cases, tempered glass, and camera glass for the highly anticipated iPhone 15 series. With a focus on innovation and quality, the company is set to cater to the evolving needs of iPhone enthusiasts, and to delivering cutting-edge solutions for tech-savvy consumers.
— Lee Terkel, Executive Vice President at cellhelmet
Next-Level Device Safety
In a world where our smartphones are an integral part of our lives, safeguarding them has never been more critical. Recognizing this, cellhelmet has gone the extra mile to ensure that the iPhone 15 series receives the ultimate protection it deserves. The cornerstone of this launch is the redesigned Fortitude series, with a new, slimmer co-molded design that doesn't compromise on case strength. Their cases are 13’ third-party drop-test certified, guaranteeing the safety of the new device. The Fortitude, plus their other cases Magnitude and Altitude, provide peace of mind, knowing that the iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, or iPhone 15 Pro Max is safeguarded against life's unexpected mishaps.
Altitude Series: A Splash of Technicolor
The Altitude series is a super-slim and protective TPU that case comes in 6 vibrant colors that perfectly complement the new iPhone 15 design. cellhelmet has rolled out new colors for this year’s Altitude series - Bermuda Blue, Midnight Lilac, Scarlet Red, and Vivid Magenta. These jewel-toned options, plus the classic Onyx Black and Crystal Clear cases, give a colorfully protective suit of slim, TPU armor for the iPhone 15 series.
Magnitude Series: Protect & Connect
For those who demand both style and functionality, there is the Magnitude series. These cases have scratch-proof polycarbonate backing with built-in MagSafe® compatibility and super-durable TPU edges with Cross-Diffuse technology for extra impact protection. Just like the Altitude series, the Magnitude series is now available in Bermuda Blue, Midnight Lilac, Scarlet Red, and Vivid Magenta, offering a wide range of choices to match any preferences.
Fortitude Series: Device Defender
cellhelmet's Fortitude series, a household name among protective phone cases, has received a facelift. The slimmer design maintains its reputation as a 13 ft drop-test certified case while offering enhanced aesthetics and usability. A huge new addition is Dynamic Link Technology, which aids in heat dissipation and shock absorption. As with their iPhone 14 model, it has built-in MagSafe® compatibility and Cross-Diffuse tech.
9H Hardness Tempered Glass for Ultimate Screen Protection
In addition to premium phone cases, cellhelmet carries an industry-leading tempered glass solution, with 9H hardness, rounded edges, and a mere 0.3mm thickness. This state-of-the-art tempered glass provides the ultimate protection for the iPhone 15's screen, shielding it from scratches, impacts, and everyday wear and tear.
Enhanced Camera Glass Protection
cellhelmet is dedicated to comprehensive protection, and that includes the iPhone 15's cameras. In a significant upgrade, the company now offers a 3-piece camera glass set, ensuring that each individual camera lens is covered for optimum protection, and guaranteeing shots without visual obstruction. This innovative design replaces the single tempered glass plate used in the past, allowing the user to show off the color of the phone.
A Legacy of Innovation
As seen on Shark Tank during season 4, cellhelmet has solidified its position as a leader in phone protection. Their journey began with the goal of providing the ultimate protective phone case, and over the years, the company has consistently delivered products that exceed expectations. Today, they continue to set industry standards with their commitment to innovation and excellence.
About cellhelmet
cellhelmet is a pioneering phone case and accessory manufacturer dedicated to providing cutting-edge solutions that address the evolving needs of smartphone users. With a team of industry experts and a relentless commitment to innovation, cellhelmet has established itself as a trusted leader in the field, consistently pushing boundaries and shaping the future of phone protection. Visit cellhelmet.com for the latest iPhone 15 accessories.
