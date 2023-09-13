FDH and CTI Partner on the Implementation of Smart Tower® - FDH's Intelligent Structural Health Monitoring Product

Smart Tower Application and Dashboard FDH Smart Tower Install on 290ft CTI Cell Tower

Smart Tower is an exciting complement to FDH’s existing inspection technology solutions, but offers a more comprehensive, forward-looking solution for critical structure owners and operators.” — Greg McCray, FDH CEO

RALEIGH, NC, UNITED STATES, September 13, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- FDH Infrastructure Services, LLC (FDH) successfully launched its Smart Tower® structural health monitoring (SHM) product solution on a 290-foot cellular tower owned by leading wireless infrastructure assets company CTI Towers in Statesville, N.C. Having acquired the Smart Tower product from Rohn last year, FDH has been working to enhance the design and functionality of this solution.

The goal of this Smart Tower product launch partnership is to generate intelligent cloud-based analytics based on the tower’s physical response to equipment and environmental loads, providing a real-time measurable account of the tower’s health. In addition, trigger-based alerts can be customized to notify both companies of potential hazards and problems needing immediate attention. The continuous monitoring and alert systems are managed through a simple, intuitive dashboard accessible via any web browser.

“Smart Tower is an exciting complement to FDH’s existing nondestructive testing (NDT) inspection technology solutions but offers a more comprehensive, forward-looking solution for critical structure owners and operators,” says FDH CEO Greg McCray. No such product is currently available, so this field application partnership reflects the innovative essence of these two companies. CTI can now get an up-to-the-minute account of the Statesville tower remotely and establish alert thresholds for any unusual activity, all in an effort to streamline maintenance and improve safety.

For this installation and many to follow, Smart Tower leverages analytical data to provide asset owners with informed insights. This intelligent, data-informed approach enables smarter decision-making to reduce repair and maintenance costs and maximize structural asset investments.

About FDH Infrastructure Services, LLC

FDH Infrastructure Services, LLC provides innovative technology product solutions and machine learning software to asset owners and service providers globally. Driven by engineers and researchers who believe there’s a smarter way to sustain the world’s critical infrastructure and building on years of field experience, FDH is commercializing groundbreaking research and development and leveraging artificial intelligence to deliver innovative solutions that advance the state-of-the-art in the industry. With proven technology and solutions that tackle the challenges of condition assessment and continuous monitoring in novel ways, this integrated approach helps critical infrastructure owners and operators mitigate risk, reduce costs, and ultimately extend the life of their assets. www.fdh-is.com

About CTI Towers

CTI Towers, Inc., based in Morrisville, NC, is one of the largest private tower companies in the U.S. Founded in 2011 with an investment from Comcast Ventures, the company was acquired by Palistar Capital in 2020. The company operates over 1,200 wireless communications towers across 48 states in the continental U.S. and leases tower space to major wireless carriers, which include AT&T, DISH, T-Mobile and Verizon as well as broadcasters, utility companies, internet service providers and government entities.

FDH Smart Tower Install Video