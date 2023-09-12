Register Now for the World Dairy Expo Dairy Symposium

​​​FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: September 12, 2023

Contact: Sam GO, Communications Director, (608) 334-0220, sam.go@wisconsin.gov

Download PDF



​MADISON, Wis. – The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP) reminds those interested to register now for the Dairy Symposium at World Dairy Expo. The Dairy Symposium will be held on Tuesday, October 3, 2023 from 8:00 – 11:30 a.m. in The Tanbark.

The Dairy Symposium will feature the four Dairy Business Innovation (DBI) Initiatives from across the country. The regional DBI Initiatives provide direct technical assistance and sub-awards to dairy businesses to develop, produce, market, and distribute dairy products.

During the Dairy Symposium, each of the four DBI Initiatives will share a presentation about their regional work. The Dairy Symposium will also feature a panel discussion highlighting how the DBI Initiatives are utilizing the funding to promote dairy business development and diversify dairy products.

The Dairy Symposium will include questions and answers with the presenters and panelists, as well as time for networking. The four DBI Initiatives are the Pacific Coast Coalition Dairy Business Innovation Initiative (California), Southeast Dairy Business Innovation Initiative (Tennessee), Northeast Dairy Business Innovation Center (Vermont), and Dairy Business Innovation Alliance (Wisconsin).

The Dairy Symposium is free to attend with paid admission to World Dairy Expo. For event registration, full schedule, and speaker profiles, visit https://datcp.wi.gov/pages/agdevelopment/dairysymposium.aspx.

###



Find more DATCP news in our newsroom, on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

