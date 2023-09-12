Submit Release
Agents discover 10 migrants inside a stash house at Laredo Sector

LAREDO, Texas – Laredo Sector Border Patrol agents discovered migrants inside a stash house operation in Laredo, Texas.

On Sept.6 at approximately 5 p.m., Border Patrol agents received information that a residence in south Laredo was possibly being used to harbor undocumented non-citizens. Agents arrived at the residence, and entered the dwelling when they discovered 10 individuals being harbored in deplorable conditions.

All subjects were taken into Border Patrol custody and records checks conducted. It was revealed they were all in the country illegally from Mexico. All subjects were processed accordingly. 

U.S. Customs and Border Protection welcomes assistance from the community. Citizens are encouraged to report suspicious activity to the Laredo Sector Border Patrol while remaining anonymous at 1-800-343-1994.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection is the unified border agency within the Department of Homeland Security charged with the comprehensive management, control, and protection of our nation’s borders, combining customs, immigration, border security, and agricultural protection at and between official ports of entry.

