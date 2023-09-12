Evergreen Solar Solutions Launches its New Website
A Trusted Florida Solar Company
This will help tell a more complete story about how affordable and what a great investment a SunPower solar system can be. We pride ourselves on a consistently high level of customer satisfaction.”ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, September 12, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Evergreen Solar Solutions, a SunPower Elite Dealer, recently launched a new interactive website with a fresh look. The site features a proprietary Solar Calculator designed to allow customers to quickly reveal how a solar system can benefit them, even before speaking to an Evergreen Solar consultant. Homeowners can calculate the approximate cost of going solar based on their location, utility, average electricity bill, and a few other factors, ultimately revealing their estimated electricity cost savings over the life of their SunPower solar panels.
— Tony Millazo, President of Evergreen Solar Solutions
Evergreen Solar is a locally owned, small company that is customer focused, and here to stay. The leadership has worked for 25 years in customer-facing positions for large hospitality players: Marriott, Starwood, Fairfield, Wyndham, Hilton, etc. Transparency and customer satisfaction are their preeminent goals.
Backed by SunPower’s world-class customer experience, Evergreen Solar Solutions’ customers not only save money on electricity by switching to solar but can get more value in the process. Evergreen Solar consults closely with and assists its residential customers throughout the entire solar journey, with the technology and warranty provided by the leading residential solar provider, SunPower. This gives solar customers the best of both worlds unmatched in the solar industry. SunPower’s solar systems are backed by a comprehensive 25-year panel warranty to give customers total peace-of-mind.
“Our new website will help us tell a more complete story about just how affordable and what a great investment a SunPower solar system can be,” stated Tony Millazo, President of Evergreen Solar Solutions. “We pride ourselves on the level of customer satisfaction we consistently achieve. It is our most important goal.”
The Elite Dealer designation was awarded by SunPower to Evergreen Solar Solutions as a residential dealer who demonstrates excellence in consultation, design, finance options and customer satisfaction. They handle the solar energy process for customers including system design, permitting, installation, and back-up storage. For more information visit evergreensolarsolutions.com.
About Evergreen Solar Solutions
Operated by a highly experienced team that have worked together over the last 25 years, Evergreen Solar Solutions has perfected the art of leadership, customer service, sales operations, and marketing with the biggest brands in hospitality. Evergreen Solar Solutions has progressed from an entry level dealer to becoming a leading dealer in the state of Florida. Using premium panels and equipment, their installations carry an industry-leading warranty.
Evergreen Solar Solutions has a leadership team that leverages their many years of experience in the hospitality industry to offer unparalleled customer service and satisfaction using proven best practices. The company is a family owned, local company that believes in true transparency and putting the customer first, educating the public about the benefits of solar and sustainability.
