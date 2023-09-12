A Toast to Health: Dr. Akoury's Insights On Wine For Wellness
Where the Magic Begins: The journey to a glass of fine wine starts right here in the vineyard, where specially grown grapes hold the key to its goodness and flavor.
Sip, Savor, and Stay Healthy! Enjoying a daily glass of wine in moderation can offer a range of potential health benefits. Cheers to well-being!
Dr. Akoury sharing a glass of wine with Martha Stewart. Still going strong at 70, Dr. Akoury is a living testament to the health benefits she so readily shares with all.
Embodying Transformation and Harmony: The AWAREmed logo symbolizes our holistic approach to wellness, uniting mind, body, and spirit for optimal well-being. Join us on a transformative journey towards lasting health.
Sipping The Way To Heart Health And Brain Vitality
Organic wine, as opposed to standard wine, takes center stage in Dr. Akoury's message. She underscores the importance of opting for organic varieties to maximize health benefits while minimizing exposure to harmful chemicals. Organic winemaking adheres to strict guidelines that prohibit chemical fertilizers, pesticides, fungicides, herbicides, GMOs, and non-permitted additives. As a result, organic wine grapes flourish in healthier conditions, boasting heartier skins and higher concentrations of essential compounds such as anthocyanins, antioxidants, polyphenols, and the cardio-friendly resveratrol.
One notable advantage of choosing organic wine is its affordability. Dr. Akoury explains that the fermentation process is typically quicker in organic winemaking, which often translates to lower production costs.
Diving into the actual health benefits of wine, Dr. Akoury highlights the following:
1). Heart Health: Consumption of wine, particularly red wine, has been associated with a 30% lower risk of heart disease. This is attributed to its rich antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties. Wine consumption also raises levels of "good" HDL cholesterol, further reducing the risk of heart disease.
2). Brain Health: Resveratrol, an antioxidant-like compound found in red wine, may slow down mental degeneration. It has demonstrated the ability to prevent the formation of beta-amyloid protein particles, which play a significant role in the development of brain plaque associated with Alzheimer's disease.
3). Cancer Prevention: The vitamins and antioxidants present in wine have shown potential in preventing certain types of cancer.
4). Diabetes Management: Wine consumption may aid in diabetes management by reducing resistance to insulin.
5). Mood Enhancement: Moderate wine consumption has been linked to a reduction in depression.
Dr. Akoury, however, strongly emphasizes moderation in wine consumption. Excessive intake negates the potential benefits and poses various health risks, including organ damage, addiction, weakened immunity, elevated cancer risks, and life-threatening consequences.
As a responsible practitioner, Dr. Akoury reminds individuals to limit wine intake to a maximum of 1-2 servings per day and urges all to consult with a licensed medical professional before making any lifestyle, diet, or medication changes.
In conclusion, Dr. Akoury advocates the enjoyment of a refreshing glass of wine in moderation as a way to unwind and savor life's moments. Her commitment to holistic wellness and informed choices underscores her mission to empower individuals with the knowledge to make healthier lifestyle decisions.
For media inquiries, please contact:
Shannon Head
Social Media Manager
shannon@awaremed.net
*In addition to Dr. Akoury's 40+ years of personal knowledge and experience, the following source(s) were used to write this article:
https://www.healthline.com/nutrition/red-wine-good-or-bad#TOC_TITLE_HDR_8
https://www.healthline.com/nutrition/red-vs-white-wine#TOC_TITLE_HDR_8
Dalal Akoury
AWAREmed Health and Wellness Resource Center
+1 843-957-1196
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube
TikTok