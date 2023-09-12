PLEXIS Recognized as a Sample Vendor in Gartner’s 2023 Hype Cycle for U.S. Healthcare Payers
CIOs use the guidance from the respected Gartner publication to plan and manage investments toward optimizing and transforming their business.
We believe this leadership ranking by Gartner validates our priority and commitment to delivering disruptive and transformative value to our customers.””MEDFORD, OREGON, UNITED STATES, September 12, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- PLEXIS Healthcare Systems, a leading healthcare payer technology company and a “Major Contender” within Everest Group’s “Healthcare Cloud-based Core Administration Platforms PEAK Matrix Assessment 2023 ”, has been named a Sample Vendor in Gartner’s “Hype Cycle for U.S. Healthcare Payers, 2023” report. This report designates PLEXIS as one of a select group of sample vendors in Next-Gen Core Administrative Processing Solutions.
— Jose Lopez, Chief Revenue Officer for PLEXIS
Gartner Hype Cycle for U.S. Healthcare Payers, 2023 provides critical input for strategic planning by tracking the maturity level and adoption rate of healthcare payer technologies and deployment approaches. Gartner recommends healthcare payer CIOs use this report to plan new and manage existing investments for business optimization and transformation.
“PLEXIS leverages more than 25 years of innovative development to include cloud-based delivery models, open APIs, modular solutions, highly configurable benefit administration, and greater visibility with ready access to real-time data.” Said Jose Lopez, Chief Revenue Officer for PLEXIS Healthcare Systems. “These enhanced capabilities empower payers with highly competitive assets such as value-based reimbursement models and a faster implementation framework to streamline the introduction of new products and lines of business while delivering administrative cost savings through increased efficiency and accuracy. We believe this leadership ranking by Gartner validates our priority and commitment to delivering disruptive and transformative value to our customers.”
About PLEXIS Healthcare Systems
PLEXIS Healthcare Systems is a leading healthcare payer technology company delivering trusted enterprise core administration and claims management solutions to healthcare payer administrative organizations (health insurers, health plans, third party administrators, etc.) worldwide. More than 110 organizations trust PLEXIS core administrative enterprise solutions to manage over 50 million lives in all 50 states and around the world. PLEXIS provides mission-critical solutions that catalyze efficiencies and connect evolving business ecosystems to a wide range of payer organizations.
GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and is used herein with permission. All rights reserved.
Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner’s research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.
