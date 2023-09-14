Telemetrix and physIQ Unite to Create Advanced Integrated Patient Monitoring Solution

New company HealthTracer to offer a streamlined care workflow integrated with leading EHR technology

CHICAGO, IL, USA, September 14, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Telemetrix, the only remote patient monitoring provider with access to a full, real-time instance of the best-in-breed electronic health record platforms, and physIQ, a provider of advanced AI-powered health analytics from wearable biosensors, today announced the launch of HealthTracer, LLC to provide cutting-edge continuous remote patient monitoring services utilizing the physIQ platform for high acuity patients and advanced analytics.

This innovative approach to remote patient interaction can help solve many of the challenges facing health systems today. By providing access to continuous, near real-time patient physiologic data, the HealthTracer solution can help health systems:

• Expand capacity by allowing for ongoing observation from the patient’s home.

• Reduce readmission rates with predictive diagnostic capabilities.

• Maximize resources by focusing clinical attention on patients who need it most.

“This an exciting partnership for us at Telemetrix, not just for the technology, but also being able to partner with a world-class organization like physIQ and start a new affiliate called HealthTracer” said Burley Wright, CEO of Telemetrix. "This partnership allows our teams to collectively change the course of remote monitoring and healthcare. physIQ’s artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities overall enhance the offerings Telemetrix brings to health systems. With the historical success Telemetrix has had on reducing hospital visits, this is one more tool that will enable us to change the path forward for systems and patients.”

The physIQ platform provides individualized baselines – a patient digital twin – and advanced AI analytics that create personalized health readings and advanced alerts. physIQ has been shown to predict cardiovascular-related hospitalizations and identify inflammation from hours to days before the usual standard of care.

“The promise of physIQ technology to deliver personalized health insights that help improve patient outcomes could have no better Healthcare technology partner than Telemetrix,” said Gary Conkright, physIQ CEO. “By combing these two innovative solutions, HealthTracer will be a formidable force in the future of patient monitoring.”

A crucial element of the HealthTracer program is the integration of physIQ continuous remote patient monitoring technology into the Telemetrix solution, which is integrated directly into the world’s most used health system IT platforms. This creates a “single-pane-of-glass" solution that is seamless to the care practitioner that provides real-time alerts from within the electric health records (EHR)—including live monitoring and tracking of the patient’s cardiac status.

The HealthTracer model has been proven by piloting full real-time continuous monitoring at Memorial Healthcare System with their Total Heart Center. Clinicians can respond immediately if a remote monitoring issue arises, all alerted via the EHR, which overall improves patient outcomes.

"As we deploy this remarkable remote patient monitoring technology through Telemetrix and its new partnership in HealthTracer, we gain the ability to access real-time patient information within Epic, enabling us to monitor and respond to abnormal alerts,” said Jeffrey S. Sturman, Senior Vice President and Chief Digital Officer at Memorial. “This represents a true game-changer for our chronic condition patients and the community at large. With this innovative solution, we are ushering in a new era of healthcare delivery that prioritizes timely interventions and empowers us to provide proactive care. We embrace this transformative capability with great excitement, knowing it will revolutionize how we serve our patients and ultimately improve their outcomes."

Nancy Beale, PhD, RN-BC, has been selected to serve as President of HealthTracer. Nancy is a skilled executive and subject matter expert with extensive experience guiding EHR implementations, clinical technology integrations, and clinical transformation services.

“This integration of this technology provided by HealthTracer and integrated via Telemetrix, will provide clinicians with the ability to see what is going on with the patient holistically,” said Nancy Beale. “Instead of logging into a separate siloed system, providers can launch the program directly from their workflow within their EHR and from which they ca review and respond to data as it comes in and see that information in the context of the patient’s medical records.”

“This is a major step in advancing the promise of home healthcare,” says Bret Shillingstad, MD, Founder/Chief Medical Officer of Telemetrix. “By combining physIQ’s ability to collect and analyze continuous physiological data and its advanced analytics with the Telemetrix integration into the leading electronic medical record platforms, this new venture, HealthTracer, will provide hospital-based physicians the medical insights they need to provide unprecedented levels of care for discharged patients and other patients monitored in the home.”

“Unifying physIQ insights and Telemetrix monitoring creates a powerful tool for home healthcare,” said Steve Steinhubl, MD, Chief Medical Officer at physIQ. “The continuous data streams, and the AI-enabled individualized insights we can derive from them, have the potential to expand capacity and enable physicians to provide world-class care for patients beyond the hospital walls.”

About Telemetrix

Telemetrix is a uniquely positioned virtual health care enabler, able to support health systems in making meaningful improvements in patient access and care. Telemetrix’s position as the only provider in the remote patient monitoring industry with access to a full, real-time instance of the best-in-breed electronic medical records platforms reduces the need for employee training and creates seamless, actionable provider alerts. It also means that Telemetrix offers features, services, and health data analytics no other remote patient monitoring provider can offer.



About physIQ:

physIQ delivers personalized medical insights that vastly improve patient outcomes. By combining proprietary AI and wearable biosensors, physIQ can continuously monitor patients in real-world environments and enable clinical trial sponsors and clinicians to proactively detect physiological decompositions, improve the safety and efficacy of new therapies, and speed time to market. The company has published one of the most rigorous clinical studies to date in digital medicine and are pioneers in developing, validating, and achieving regulatory approval of Artificial Intelligence-based analytics. For more information, please visit www.physIQ.com. Follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.