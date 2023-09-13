C2 Systems Successfully Completes SOC 2 Audit
C2 Systems successfully completes the company’s 5th annual SOC 2 audit to ensure its continuing commitment to securing client data.
It's great to work with organizations like C2, who understand the value of expertise in driving an efficient audit and the importance of a high-quality final report.”COLLEYVILLE, TEXAS, USA, September 13, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- C2 Systems, LLC, a leading developer of cloud-delivered, AI-driven loan origination solutions, today announced its successful completion of its Type 2 SOC 2 audit for the review period ending July 31, 2023 as it looks to provide assurance to the company’s clients and prospects that their information is protected and secure. The SOC 2 audit was conducted by leading compliance assessor A-LIGN, a technology-enabled security and compliance partner trusted by more than 2,500 global organizations to help mitigate cybersecurity risks. “We are pleased to provide peace of mind to our financial institution clients, as we continue to meet their regulatory requirements for securing production data and operating in a secure manner”, said Stephen G. Sargent, president and chief executive officer of C2 Systems.
Established by the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA), the SOC 2 examination is designed for organizations of any size, regardless of industry and scope, to ensure the personal assets of their potential and existing customers are protected. SOC 2 reports are recognized globally and affirm that a company’s infrastructure, software, people, data, policies, procedures and operations have been formally reviewed.
“Congratulations to C2 Systems for completing their SOC 2 audit, a widely recognized signal of trust and security," said Steve Simmons, COO of A-LIGN. "It's great to work with organizations like C2, who understand the value of expertise in driving an efficient audit and the importance of a high-quality final report."
C2 will continue to perform a SOC 2 assessment, as well as penetration tests, on an annual basis and can make the report available to current or potential customers upon execution of a non-disclosure agreement. If you are interested in viewing Company Name’s SOC 2 report, please contact Carol Cashion at carol.cashion@go-c2.com. For more information on C2 Systems and its Covalent loan origination platform, visit the company’s website.
About C2 Systems
C2 Systems, LLC is a leading developer of cloud-based, automated credit application decision support technology. Clients use C2 Systems solutions to quickly and consistently process consumer, mortgage, small business, and commercial loan applications from point of sale, through underwriting and document preparation, with an integrated hand-off to the financier’s loan servicing platform.
For more information about C2 Systems, visit https://go-c2.com , or https://linkedin.com/company/c2-systems-usa/
About A-LIGN
A-LIGN is the only end-to-end cybersecurity compliance solutions provider with readiness to report compliance automation software paired with professional audit services, trusted by more than 4,000 global organizations to help mitigate cybersecurity risks. A-LIGN uniquely delivers a single-provider holistic approach as a licensed CPA firm to SOC 1 and SOC 2 Audit services, accredited ISO 27001, ISO 27701 and ISO 22301 Certification Body, HITRUST CSF Assessor firm, accredited FedRAMP 3PAO, authorized CMMC C3PAO, PCI Qualified Security Assessor Company, and PCI SSC registered Secure Software Assessor Company. Working with growing businesses to global enterprises, A-LIGN’s experts and its compliance automation platform, A-SCEND, are transforming the compliance experience. For more information, visit www.A-LIGN.com.
