WunderGraph Introduces Open Federation: Challenging the Norm with a Community-Backed Standard for Federated GraphQL APIs
GraphQL and Federation are a fantastic combination. Since we believe in open source and open standards, bringing these two concepts together to grow the ecosystem is a logical step”MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, September 14, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- WunderGraph, at the forefront of innovation in automatic API composition and GraphQL Federation, announces the “Open Federation” initiative. Collaborating with The Guild, this community-driven open-source effort is set to pave the way for a new open standard in GraphQL Federation. As the number of APIs continues to grow exponentially and concepts like MACH are on the rise, Open Federation invites the tech community to collaborate on the next iteration of the GraphQL evolution.
— Jens Neuse, CEO of WunderGraph
An Ambitious Vision
The rapid ascendancy of GraphQL and its Federation, particularly in the API space, necessitates the creation of an open and vendor-neutral specification. Open Federation stands on the belief that for the Federated GraphQL to truly flourish, it needs to address a broad audience without vendor biases and constraints. Healthy competition breeds innovation, and with an array of implementation options, the ecosystem can thrive without monopolistic influences.
The Mission: Clear, Comprehensive, and Collaborative
Aiming to demystify the intricacies of federated GraphQL architecture, Open Federation seeks to offer clarity on implementing Gateways and Services. This is done by defining a lucid set of rules for the composition checks of federated GraphQL APIs. At the same time, Open Federation remains compatible with Apollo Federation v1 and v2 Subgraphs. By aligning with the latest versions, Open Federation streamlines the migration process for users.
Challenging the Status Quo
The current set of Federation directives and its lack of perspective on collaboration, as well as insufficient standardization, has created a vacuum in the market. Open Federation rises to the occasion, presenting itself as both a complementary solution and a challenge, striving to offer what the community has been yearning for - a comprehensive and open standard.
Be Part of the Future of GraphQL
Open Federation is an inclusive endeavor. Recognizing the collective strength of a united community, WunderGraph extends an open invitation to tech enthusiasts, developers, software architects, and contributors. Join the movement, participate in the discourse, and shape the trajectory of federated GraphQL APIs by connecting on Discord.
For more information, visit open-federation.org.
About WunderGraph
WunderGraph provides advanced solutions for automatic API composition and GraphQL Federation. With a focus on scalability, security, and developer experience, WunderGraph simplifies the process of integrating APIs and databases by automating most of the work involved. WunderGraph’s solutions are available as open-source software as well as managed services (SaaS) on its Cloud platform. Established in 2022, WunderGraph has its operational base in Miami, FL, and extends its services to the EMEA markets through its subsidiary in Germany.
Stefan Avram
WunderGraph, Inc.
stefan@wundergraph.com
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
LinkedIn
YouTube