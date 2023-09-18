Electronics Manufacturing Solutions Ahead of PCB West 2023
PTFE is a high performance plastic known for its excellent electrical insulating properties and strong resistance to high temperatures, chemicals, and corrosion.”SACRAMENTO, CA, UNITED STATES, September 18, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Interstate Advanced Materials presents advanced material solutions for the printed circuit board (PCB) and electronics manufacturing industries ahead of PCB West 2023 in Santa Clara, California from September 19th to September 22nd. PCB West is the largest conference and exhibition for printing circuit board design, fabrication, and assembly in Silicon Valley. The event features a combination of technical sessions, workshops, keynote presentations, and product showcases related to PCB manufacturing and electronics assembly.
Interstate Advanced Materials provides material solutions tailored for the PCB and electronics manufacturing industries, including G10/FR-4 glass epoxy laminate sheet. G10/FR-4 sheet is comprised of woven glass fabric and an epoxy resin laminate that provides consistent quality and good electrical properties under dry and humid conditions. Valued for rigid PCBs because of its ability to insulate and protect against short circuits between board components and conductive traces, G10/FR-4 can also be utilized in terminal boards, lapping carriers, and microelectronics polishing.
PTFE is another solution commonly found in PCB and electronics manufacturing applications. PTFE is a high performance plastic known for its excellent electrical insulating properties and strong resistance to high temperatures, chemicals, and corrosion. The fluoropolymer’s extremely low dielectric constant is essential for maintaining signal integrity and ensuring minimal signal loss in PCBs. The properties of PTFE-based laminates facilitate efficient high-frequency signal transmission for RF (radio frequency) and microwave signals.
Interstate Advanced Materials supplies the PCB and electronics manufacturing sectors with ABS plastic. ABS is a tough and rigid thermoplastic used to create enclosures, housings, and protective cases for PCBs and other electrical components. ABS enclosures protect PCBs against environmental factors such as dust, moisture, and mechanical damage. ABS’s insulating properties ensure that conductive elements are isolated to prevent short circuits and potential interference.
Interstate Advanced Materials looks forward to collaborating with PCB and electronics manufacturing professionals ahead of PCB West 2023 to provide solutions for pivotal industry challenges. The company remains committed to helping PCB and electronics manufacturers learn more about the advantages of plastics and other composite materials.
