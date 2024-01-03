Express Care Transport is Bridging the Transportation Gap for Non Emergency Medical Transport Service In North Carolina

Express Care Transport LLC Vans

Bridging the Transportation Gap for Patients and Their Families

RALEIGH, NC, UNITED STATES, January 3, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Corey Gatling and Askia Robertson own Express Care Transport, a new Non-Emergency Medical Transportation Service in Eastern North Carolina. Corey and Askia have an extensive medical background spanning over 20 years. They are both baccalaureate degree nurses with experience in Hemodialysis (both Peritoneal Dialysis and Outpatient Dialysis), Public Health, and Medical Surgical Nursing. They were both frontline nurses in New York City during the COVID-19 pandemic. They have spent the last few years traveling around the country as travel nurses for a global dialysis company. These experiences have highlighted the need for medical transportation services throughout the country. Corey and Askia understand the need for timely, reliable, and dependable transportation services.

Corey and Askia are baccalaureate degree Registered Nurses. They made the decision to step out on faith and start their own Non-Emergency Medical Transportation company (NEMT). Between them both, they have 25-plus years of medical experience. They understand the importance of getting to medical appointments such as dialysis, chemotherapy, physical therapy, annual checkups, and preventative care appointments. They understand that their client's time is valuable to both the client and their family members. They are committed to providing safe, efficient, and timely service.

Services Provided:

Physician Appointments

Dialysis Transport

Outpatient Surgery

Chemotherapy & Radiation Visits

Dental Care Transport

Wheelchair and Ambulatory Assistance

Preventive Care Appointments

Infectious Disease Services

Hospital Discharges

Mental Health Transportation Services

Physical and Mental Disability Visits

Services Provided for Skilled Nursing

Home Facilities and Rehabilitation Centers

Express Care Transport uses a user-friendly platform to make booking a ride easy for its users. Patients can conveniently schedule their trips through the website, ensuring prompt and efficient transportation. Their well-maintained vehicles are equipped with the necessary equipment and staffed by trained professionals who prioritize patient comfort and care. By offering this vital service, they aim to enhance accessibility to healthcare for individuals with limited mobility or those residing in the rural areas of Eastern North Carolina. The mission is to bridge the transportation gap and ensure that every patient receives timely medical attention when needed. For more information, email expresscaretransportnc@gmail.com.