Iranian Americans to Mark Anniversary of 2022 Nationwide Protests with Call for Justice and Accountability

2022: Iranian Americans Hold Picket Line on Capitol Hill in support of Iran Protests Iranian Americans protest near Raisi's hotel in New York City, 09/20/2022

Campaign in NYC will protest the expected presence of Ebrahim Raisi at the UNGA & express support for Iranian people uprising for a democratic & free republic.

Daily events near the UN will highlight Raisi's role in the 1988 massacre of 30,000 political prisoners, the killing of protesters in 2018, 2019, & 2022, & the ongoing persecution of people in Iran.” — Dr. Ramesh Sepehrad, Chair of OIAC Advisory Board

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, September 12, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- Coinciding with the 78th Annual Session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA), thousands of Iranian Americans will convene for a major rally to mark the first anniversary of the nationwide uprisings that began in Iran in September 2022. The week-long campaign will also protest the expected presence of Iranian regime president Ebrahim Raisi at the UNGA and express support for the ongoing uprisings of the Iranian people for a democratic and free republic.Influential personalities and public figures will address the rally, showing their solidarity with the Iranian people.Daily events near the United Nations will highlight Raisi's involvement in the 1988 massacre of 30,000 political prisoners, the killing of protesters in 2018, 2019, and 2022, and the ongoing persecution of people in Iran.Tuesday, September 19, 202311:00 A.M. – 1:00 P.MDag Hammarskjold Plaza2nd Avenue & 47th StreetMedia Contacts:Email: media@oiac.orgTel: (703) 415-8355Schedule of Events (The schedule is subject to change)September 13-15: Picket line and large photo exhibit detailing Raisi’s role in the 1988 massacre in Iran. Location: Dag Hammarskjöld Plaza, 11 a.m. – 3 p.m.September 18: Picket line against Raisi’s presence in New York. Time and Location: To be announced.September 19: Main rally against Raisi’s attendance at the UNGA, coupled with calls for his prosecution on counts of crimes against humanity and genocide. Location: Dag Hammarskjöld Plaza, 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.September 20: Picket line against Raisi’s presence in New York. Time and Location: To be announced.For additional information, please visit: https://oiac.org/iran-ny-rally/ Organization of Iranian American Communities (OIAC)

Video: 1988 Massacre, Raisi's role, and the need for accountability