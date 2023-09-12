CareTrack Partner Medical Practice Shows Significant Success Since Implementing Solution
White-Wilson Medical Center shows improvements since partnership began in 2018
The comprehensive assistance that CareTrack’s team provides is truly life-saving. CareTrack is a true extension of our practice to provide exceptional service, and it’s rewarding to be a part of it.”ATLANTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, September 12, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- CareTrack, an innovative out-of-office healthcare solution, is proud to partner with White-Wilson Medical Center to provide its 24/7 support solution to the practice’s Medicare patients. Working with the practice since 2018, CareTrack’s solution has made significant improvements in how White-Wilson delivers its continuous healthcare services outside of the office while reducing the overall practice workload.
— White-Wilson Internal Medicine Specialist Dr. Virgil Brown
“The comprehensive assistance that CareTrack’s team provides is truly life-saving,” White-Wilson Internal Medicine Specialist Dr. Virgil Brown said. “CareTrack is a true extension of our practice to provide exceptional service, and it’s rewarding to be a part of it.”
In partnership with CareTrack, White-Wilson has elevated its quality of patient care, expanded overall utilization and increased profitability. By the numbers:
$3.5 million - CareTrack helped White-Wilson achieve $3.5 million in additional revenue from Medicare reimbursements in 2021.
56,000 live patient calls - CareTrack kept pace by completing more than 56,000 live patient calls.
17,000 unique tasks - As an extension of the practice, CareTrack’s Care Team completed more than 17,000 unique tasks annually, saving significant time for White-Wilson’s staff.
“CareTrack is proud to be a true extension of the White-Wilson team to help care for its patients, reduce tasks for its staff and increase its revenue,” CareTrack Co-founder and CEO Andrew Mills said. “White-Wilson is a wonderful example that exemplifies our solution’s difference, and we look forward to transforming how other practices care for Medicare patients.”
White-Wilson Medical Center is one of the largest, multi-specialty, outpatient physician groups on Florida's Emerald Coast. The practice specializes in more than 20 areas of medicine. In addition to primary and specialty care, White-Wilson offers immediate care services for any urgent care needs at each of its clinics.
CareTrack provides out-of-office solutions to help practices manage patients between office visits. CareTrack seamlessly works with medical practices across the country to help improve patient outcomes and adherence, elevate quality, and increase profitability. The solution programs include 24/7 Connect along with Chronic Care Management (CCM), Remote Patient Management (RPM) and Annual Wellness Visit (AWV) Coordination.
For Dr. Brown’s testimonial video, please visit here. For more information on CareTrack, please visit www.caretrack.com.
# # #
About CareTrack, Inc.
CareTrack is an innovative out-of-office healthcare solution that provides patient care management between appointments as an extension for medical practices nationwide. By offering 24/7 continuous care, CareTrack improves patient care and satisfaction, reduces the workload on practices, prevents hospitalizations, improves quality measures and increases Medicare reimbursements.The solution proactively manages conditions in between appointments with 24/7 patient communication and virtual support. To learn more, please visit www.CareTrack.com or call 800-835-1140.
