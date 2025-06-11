Caring For Others to Host 2026 International Poverty Forum in Antigua

Announcement of the 8th annual “think tank” accompanied by a MECE grant to a local Antiguan

The International Poverty Forum seeks to create a world where everyone has access to basic needs and opportunities; a place where poverty is no longer a barrier to individual or collective progress.” — Founder Eslene Richmond-Shockley

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, June 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Caring For Others , a 501c3 on a mission to eradicate poverty, is excited to announce that its 8th Annual International Poverty Forum (IPF) will be in Antigua on March 11, 2026. As part of the announcement celebration, Caring For Others Founder and CEO Eslene Richmond-Shockley will present a Micro Economic Community Empowerment (MECE) grant to a local Antiguan.IPF will be hosting some of the best and brightest minds as part of a diverse group of thought leaders from around the world in private, public, and non-profit sectors to help turn ideas into action. The Think Tank is expected to include leaders ranging from Prime Ministers, Social Ministers, and Foreign Affairs Ministers from countries such as South Africa, Antigua, Guyana, Granada, and more, as well as international political and philanthropic leaders.“The International Poverty Forum seeks to create a world where everyone has access to basic needs and opportunities; a place where poverty is no longer a barrier to individual or collective progress,” said Richmond-Shockley. “We are excited to take our 8th annual event overseas to Antigua, where examples of the work are being implemented. I passionately believe that every individual deserves the opportunity to live with dignity, regardless of circumstances. This fuels our work and guides us as we continue to make a difference in our community and beyond.”Caring For Others has established international hubs in the Caribbean, South America, West Africa, and South Africa. Each country represented at IPF will have an opportunity to identify MECE grant recipients in their country to address the individual’s immediate needs.Notable figures including Magic Johnson, Deion Sanders, Tim Tebow, Rich Paul and Amy Grant, as well as numerous nationally and internationally renowned speakers, have shared their personal stories of their work in or their triumph over poverty. These testimonies led to thought-provoking discussions on strategies to eradicate global poverty in communities worldwide. The 2026 IPF keynote speaker will be announced at a later date.While meeting immediate needs such as food and clothing, Caring For Others efforts also focus on long-term solutions, including education, entrepreneurship, and community resilience through its Micro Economic Community Empowerment (MECE) Program. By providing life skills, education, and job training for employment opportunities indigenous to the region, Caring For Others ensures that the individuals it serves have the means to transform their lives and become self-reliant. Examples of support include providing fishing equipment, sewing machines, agricultural equipment, and construction materials, among many others.Caring For Others was recognized last year during a White House ceremony where it was announced that Caring For Others was committed to providing more than 9,000,000 pounds annually of fresh and nutritious fruits, vegetables and protein to thousands of families in need by 2030.To donate or sponsor the International Poverty Forum, please visit www.internationalpovertyforum.org

