R-Go Tools launches a portable ambidextrous ergonomic mouse on Kickstarter
Let's do the Twister!
The R-Go Twister can be operated with right and left and is also foldable and easy to carry and is a left-right mouse that helps you vary and take breaks
Ideal for any user, in the office, at school or at home. The R-Go Twister can be used by both right- and left-handed people and with maximum support. But even better is to operate this mouse alternately with the left hand and the right hand! This prevents strain on one hand due to intensive mouse use.
In addition, the Twister mouse works with integrated break software and features a LED break indicator. This helps remind the user to regularly interrupt work with short breaks.
R-Go Twister is an ergonomic mouse on-the-go
Thanks to its patented switch & click system, the Twister mouse can be folded after use and easily transported in your bag. So you can create a healthy workplace anywhere. This makes this mouse extraordinarily user-friendly and therefore perhaps the most ergonomic mouse available.
Crowdfunding
To accelerate the Twister mouse into production, R-Go Tools is launching a crowdfunding project on Kickstarter.com on 12 September 2023. During one month, the Twister can be pre-ordered by anyone with lucrative benefits, including a limited Gold edition. If the target amount is achieved, the mouse could be released on the market as early as mid-November.
About R-Go Tools
R-Go Tools' mission is to make healthy working possible for everyone. To this end, they develop contemporary ergonomic products suitable for everyone and pay attention to affordability and sustainability. The R-Go Tools products are patented and approved by ergonomists. Visit the website for more information: www.r-go-tools.com
V.A. Bons
V.A. Bons
R-Go Tools
R-Go Twister: The ergonomic ambidextrous mouse that gets you twisting!