09/07/2023

Connecticut State Department of Education Commissioner Charlene M. Russell-Tucker Announces the Appointment of Charles E. Hewes to Serve as Deputy Commissioner for Academics and Innovation

(Hartford, CT) - The Connecticut State Department of Education (CSDE) is pleased to announce the appointment of Dr. Charles E. Hewes as the new Deputy Commissioner for Academics and Innovation. Dr. Hewes is an innovative educational leader who has experience building systems for continuous instructional improvement. He hopes to utilize his skills of multitiered, data-informed decision-making, comprehensive curriculum design, and professional learning delivery models to address student learning outcomes statewide.



Prior to his appointment, Dr. Hewes began his career in education as a high school social studies teacher and athletic coach before transitioning to administration. He has held the roles of Assistant Principal, Acting Principal, Director of Teaching and Learning, and Assistant Superintendent. He joins the CSDE team from his most recent role as the Assistant Superintendent for Curriculum, Instruction, and Assessment at Colchester Public Schools, where he led the design and implementation of a K-12 instructional coaching delivery model, a teacher leadership development program, and the revision of curriculum from preschool to grade 12.



Dr. Hewes has extensive experience working with whole-school change models centered on supporting all learners to develop skills in reading and math. He has worked with district teams and external partners to improve equity and to support student wellness. He has also worked with school-based teams to provide workforce development pipelines for students in partnership with the Eastern Connecticut Workforce Investment Board (EWIB), the programs of which included expanding opportunities for students in computer sciences, public service, and modern-day manufacturing.

Beyond his work in public schools, Dr. Hewes has served as a lecturer at Central Connecticut State University in the teaching and educational leadership master's programs. As Deputy Commissioner, Dr. Hewes will be responsible for leading the Academic, Performance, and Turnaround Offices, as well as the Office of Strategic Planning and Partnerships.

"Dr. Charles E. Hewes brings innovative leadership, data-driven decision-making, and a focus on comprehensive curriculum design to the Connecticut State Department of Education,” said Education Commissioner Charlene M. Russell-Tucker. “His dedication to improving student outcomes and building systems of continuous instructional improvement make him a valuable leader within the Department who will inspire positive change and collaboration statewide, ensuring the best educational opportunities for Connecticut students."



Dr. Hewes earned his bachelor's degree in history/secondary education from Rhode Island College, where he was awarded the Evelyn Walsh Prize in History as an undergraduate. He obtained his master’s, sixth-year certificate, and doctorate in educational leadership from Central Connecticut State University. His dissertation focused on the effects of educator feedback on student writing, and he presented his research nationally at the American Educational Research Association’s Annual Conference.

“I’m excited to join the Commissioner and her talented leadership team to make a difference in our students’ lives. Connecticut students and their schools have a lot to be proud of,” said Deputy Commissioner Charles E. Hewes. “I hope that the relationships I can build with the educators and organizations across the state will afford all our schools the opportunity to learn and grow from each other to the benefit of our students!”

Dr. Hewes’s family moved frequently when he was a child, but he considers East Hampton, Connecticut, as the town in which he grew up. He is proud to say that he was raised by a librarian for a father and a teacher for a mother, and that education runs “deep in his blood” being a fourth-generation teacher. He is also proud of his six years of service in the United States Coast Guard Reserves and his current role as his son’s Cub Scout den leader. He and his wife have been married nearly ten years, and they are “enjoying growing up all over again” with their seven-year-old son and four-year-old daughter.

Dr. Hewes will start work in the agency in the coming weeks as he transitions out of his role at Colchester Public Schools. For more information about the Connecticut State Department of Education visit https://portal.ct.gov/SDE.