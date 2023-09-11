Education conversations are dominating legislators' attention this week as three separate panels will be tackling a variety of issues, including one that will lead to a new public school funding formula.
August 23, 2023.
Dan Gleiter | dgleiter@pennlive.com
You just read:
Work begins on finding a Pa. school funding formula that passes constitutional muster
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.