Today: Massachusetts Registry of Motor Vehicles to Host 2023 Low Plate Lottery Drawing

Drawing will be held at 11 a.m. in-person and livestreamed

BOSTON – The Massachusetts Department of Transportation (MassDOT) is announcing the Registry of Motor Vehicles will hold the 2023 Low Plate Lottery drawing today, at 11:00 a.m. The drawing will be held in the MassDOT Board Room on the second floor at 10 Park Plaza in Boston and will also be livestreamed at https://livestream.com/mbta/events/10953699

Acting Transportation Secretary and CEO Monica Tibbits-Nutt will join Registrar Colleen Ogilvie and other officials to welcome everyone to the event and draw the first several winning applications.

This year, there are 191 plates available through the low plate lottery. Some of the available low plates include 13F, 17V, 28E, Z64, 301, 1999, 4004, 4400, and 8511. The complete list of available plates is online at Mass.Gov/RMV.

Applicants were informed there is no fee to apply. However, should the applicant be selected as a winner, there is a fee that will be required, as the fee is required of all new license plates, as well as a standard registration fee.

Customers are encouraged to visit the RMV’s website or follow @MassRMV on X (formerly known as Twitter) for more information on the low plate lottery. In addition, applicants will be sent a notification via email. The lottery results will be posted on the RMV’s website.

Lottery Rules and Eligibility Requirements

The deadline for submitting an application was on August 30, 2023.

Only one entry per applicant was accepted, regardless of the number of active registrations the applicant has.

An applicant had to be a Massachusetts resident with a currently active, registered, and insured passenger vehicle.

Companies/corporations could not apply.

apply. MassDOT (Registry of Motor Vehicles, Highway, Mass Transit, and Aeronautics) employees, including contract employees, and their immediate family members were not eligible. (“Immediate family member” refers to one’s parents, spouse, children, and brothers and sisters.)

eligible. (“Immediate family member” refers to one’s parents, spouse, children, and brothers and sisters.) Requests for specific plate numbers will not be honored. Eligible applicants will be considered for all plates listed. Plates will be awarded in the order in which they are listed on Mass.Gov/RMV.

An applicant’s registration and license cannot be in a non-renewal, suspended, or revoked status at the time of entry, the time of the drawing, or the time of the plate swap. As such, an applicant must not have any outstanding excise taxes, parking tickets, child support, warrants, or unpaid E-ZPass/ Fast Lane violations.

By law, lottery winners must be announced by September 15, 2023 . Lottery results will be available on the RMV website: Mass.Gov/RMV.

. Lottery results will be available on the RMV website: Mass.Gov/RMV. All winners will be notified by the RMV in writing with instructions on how to transfer their current registration to their new lottery plate. Winners will have until December 29, 2023, to swap their plates. Unclaimed plates will be forfeited after December 29 and the selected alternate winners will then be notified as to what lottery plate they won. Plates will be registered to the winning applicant only.

to swap their plates. Unclaimed plates will be forfeited after December 29 and the selected alternate winners will then be notified as to what lottery plate they won. All plates remain the property of the RMV even after registration.

All information received, including names of all applicants and the list of winners, is subject to release in accordance with the Massachusetts Public Records law.

Low number plate lottery rules and eligibility can also be found at www.mass.gov/lowplatelottery

