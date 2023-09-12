Iowa Local Food Purchasing Assistance Program Surpasses Million Dollar Milestone

Program strengthens supply chains, builds markets and creates connections between Iowa farmers and consumers

DES MOINES, Iowa (Sept. 12, 2023) – Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig announced today that the Iowa Local Food Purchasing Assistance Program (ILFPA) has surpassed $1 million in purchases from Iowa farmers and producers which are then distributed to underserved communities throughout the state.

Announced in June of 2022 and launched in September of 2022, the statewide program was created to facilitate the purchase and distribution of Iowa grown and produced food for underserved communities. Iowa originally received approximately $2.7 million. In May of 2023, the Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship announced that it had received an additional $2.9 million, bringing the total to over $5.6 million.

“The Iowa Local Food Purchasing Assistance Program allows us to not only combat hunger and food insecurity within our own communities, but also build markets for Iowa farmers and producers,” said Secretary Naig. “The partnerships stemming from this program will yield long-term benefits, including a more resilient supply chain, stronger markets for farmers, greater access to nutritious food, deeper community connections and ongoing support for those most in need.”

ILFPA has thus far benefited 194 Iowa farmers and has an overall goal of exceeding 300. With a reach of 2,000 food distribution sites through partnerships with 15 distributors, including food hubs, food banks, and the Meskwaki Nation, the decentralized emphasis allows local specialists to meet the community's needs through the implementation plans they design for their area.

The Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship has an operating agreement with Iowa Valley Resource Conservation and Development (Iowa Valley RC&D), which continues to lead project management and implementation. The program is funded through the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) and is in place through May of 2025.

To learn more about the program or how to participate, visit www.iowalfpa.org or https://iowaagriculture.gov/ILFPA.