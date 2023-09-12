Jungle Scout introduces AI innovations to accelerate Amazon sellers’ success
Ecommerce tool features powerful new artificial intelligence integrations to help Amazon sellers automate tasks and uncover critical insights.AUSTIN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, September 12, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, Jungle Scout, the leading all-in-one platform for ecommerce sellers, announced the addition of a suite of powerful new AI tools that help Amazon sellers manage their businesses faster and more efficiently. Jungle Scout’s AI solution, AI Assist, automates time-consuming tasks and delivers critical insights to help Amazon sellers work faster and smarter.
1. AI Assist for Review Analysis provides instant, in-depth analysis of product reviews, delivering key insights and recommendations Amazon sellers can use to improve their products or find competitive opportunities.
2. AI Assist for Profit Overview generates customized financial reports, instantly analyzing data including revenue, costs, fees, and more, and delivering need-to-know insights and recommendations to help sellers maximize sales.
3. AI Assist for Listing Builder, launched earlier this year in Beta, lets Amazon sellers create keyword-optimized listings – including titles, descriptions, and key features – in the click of a button.
4. AI Assist Chat answers immediate, specific questions about selling on Amazon, growing a business, and more, sourced from Jungle Scout’s library of expert resources.
“At Jungle Scout, we’ve pioneered the field of data-driven insights for Amazon sellers, and with AI Assist, we’re taking our innovation to the most advanced level since we launched in 2015,” says Greg Mercer, Founder and CEO, Jungle Scout. “AI Assist, and the tools it supports, gives Amazon sellers a competitive advantage, saves them time, and helps them understand what to do next to grow their business. As an Amazon seller myself, I can confidently say it’s a game-changer.”
AI Assist is now available for both new Jungle Scout customers, and existing customers with Suite or Professional plans at no additional charge.
Jungle Scout also announced this week that it is now a member of the Amazon Emerald program, through which Jungle Scout users can receive customized business notifications and key updates from Jungle Scout within their Amazon Seller Central home dashboard.
Learn more about Jungle Scout’s latest innovations here.
About Jungle Scout
Jungle Scout is the leading all-in-one platform for ecommerce sellers, supporting more than $50 billion in annual Amazon revenue. Founded in 2015 as the first Amazon product research tool, Jungle Scout today features a full suite of best-in-class business management solutions and powerful market intelligence resources to help sellers, from entrepreneurs to the world’s largest brands, manage their ecommerce businesses. Jungle Scout is headquartered in Austin, Texas, and supports 10 global Amazon marketplaces.
Cathryn Hurdle
Jungle Scout
+1 613-639-9067
cathryn.hurdle@junglescout.com