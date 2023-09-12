Click Fraud Detection Service Polygraph Explains Why Advertisers Are Receiving Fake Spanish Employment Leads
TikTok scammers are tricking naive Spanish speakers into clicking on irrelevant advertisements and applying for non-existent jobs.BERLIN, GERMANY, September 12, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Click fraud detection service Polygraph has identified a scam which is stealing advertisers’ marketing budgets, wasting their time and resources, and tricking innocent jobseekers into believing they can get high paying, no-skills-required jobs in the US.
“Click fraud scammers are using TikTok videos to trick naive Spanish speaking jobseekers into visiting made for advertising websites, clicking on ads, and applying for non-existent jobs,” said Trey Vanes, Polygraph’s head of marketing. “This costs advertisers money, wastes their time and resources, and gives false hope to the jobseekers.”
The scam works as follows: criminals create legitimate looking websites, and monetize the content using advertisements, typically with a Google Ads’ publisher advertising account. The scammers create TikTok videos, promising high paying, no-skills-required jobs to Spanish speakers living in the US. They direct the jobseekers to websites with little to no content, except for adverts, which they’re encouraged to click on. This redirects the jobseekers to the advertisers’ websites, where they use the leads forms to apply for non-existent jobs.
According to Vanes, this is a twist on the typical click fraud process.
“Most click fraud uses bots to generate fake clicks on ads, “ said Vanes. “This TikTok scam uses real people, albeit tricked into clicking on ads with promises of high paying jobs. What makes this particularly nefarious is the fact Google considers the clicks to be valid, since they came from real people who voluntarily clicked on the ads”.
Vanes says advertisers need to stay vigilant when using Google’s display network.
“This scam is only possible because the fraudsters are using Google’s display network”, said Vanes. “The display network allows the scammers to display other people’s ads on their fake websites. That means if you’re using Google’s display network, your ads are at risk of being caught up in this crime.”
“The simplest way to protect your ad budget is to disable the display network in your Google Ads’ campaigns. That’ll ensure your ads can’t be displayed on the scammers’ websites,” added Vanes.
Polygraph helps advertisers detect click fraud, prevent click fraud, and avoid hustles such as the TikTok Spanish jobseekers scam.
“Polygraph makes it easy to prevent click fraud, eliminate fake leads, and clean up your advertising campaigns, “ said Vanes.
For more information about preventing click fraud and eliminating fake leads, please visit https://polygraph.net
