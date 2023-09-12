DRONE EVOLUTION LAUNCHES SENTINEL TETHERED UAV AT DSEI 2023, LONDON

Drone Evolution's Sentinel Drone Evolution's Sentinel

Tethering a drone to a ground power source allows the system to be in the air for periods far beyond conventional battery life. SENTINEL really is a game changer.” — Toby Townrow

LONDON, UK, September 12, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Drone Evolution launches SENTINEL, its new, tethered Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) system at DSEI 2023. Designed and built in the UK, SENTINEL has been teamed with Steatite’s MPU5 MESH radio, creating an airborne rebroadcasting node which provides a persistent surveillance capability for situational awareness. The SENTINEL tether system is quicker to deploy and lighter to carry than a mast option. The combination of a tethered UAV system and radio/camera/thermal imaging system is ideal for applications such as:

• Intelligence, surveillance & reconnaissance

• Force protection

• Event security

SENTINEL can be powered by Drone Evolution’s patented Freedom Power Supply Unit (PSU). This PSU can output 100V-500V from a 12V or 24V vehicle power supply, allowing SENTINEL to be mobilised and remain airborne for extended periods of time, reaching heights of 50m for 6 hours and potentially beyond. SENTINEL is the only system capable of running directly from a 12v or 24v power supply such as a vehicle or batteries (with no inverter or generator required) as well as mains power. Additionally, SENTINEL’s weatherproofing and high wind resistance allows for long endurance in challenging environments.

With both SENTINEL and Dis1 radios operating at ground level, it is possible to establish a baseline range to determine the range and throughput of a Wave Relay point-to-point network in an urban environment.

Toby Townrow, Communications Director at Drone Evolution, said: “Tethering a drone to a ground power source allows the system to be in the air for periods far beyond conventional battery life. SENTINEL really is a game changer, it can be deployed without advanced pilot skills and has the potential for secure communications and overcoming blackspots. Additionally, SENTINEL can take your sensors to greater heights than a standard temporary mast system can ever achieve.”

Steatite’s Business Development Manager, Seb Leaver, added “The combination of Drone Evolution’s SENTINEL system and the MPU5 Radio System provides a solution to a challenge that our clients have had for a long time – namely how to get a comms rebroadcast system to a height quickly and easily for a range of deployment types at a price that doesn’t make to prohibitive.”

[ENDS]

See Drone Evolution’s SENTINEL at DSEI on Steatite’s stand H2-417

Technical contact: Toby Townrow, Communications Director

+44 (0)7966 665660 toby.townrow@dronevolution.co.uk

Media contact: Mary Ann Griffiths, MAG Defence & Aerospace PR

+44 (0)7887 787935 maryanngriffithsPR@hotmail.com

Notes to Editors:

About SENTINEL:

1. The SENTINEL tethered system consists of a purpose-built, foldable drone mainframe, which has four powerful, energy-efficient motors, allowing it to carry a range of payloads up to 5Kg for extended periods, at an altitude of 50 metres.

2. The unique lightweight, submersible, micro-tether provides the reliable power required and has a breaking strain of over 65Kg, meaning it can work in even the toughest of conditions.

3. SENTINEL is designed and built in the UK - with no Chinese data gathering parts - and is the only truly modular tethered system on the market, allowing for functionality to be incorporated as needed. The system has data over power with fibre optic potential integration with payloads. The addition of Drone Evolution’s Freedom power supply unit outputs 100V – 500V from 12V or 24V vehicle power supplies, meaning SENTINEL can be deployed almost anywhere from almost any power source.

4. The SENTINEL system comes with a hand reel as standard with an autoreel capability soon to be available making it the most versatile and cost-effective tethered drone system on the market.

5. A SENTINEL Tethered system includes the following items:

• SENTINEL drone with capability to carry a payload up to 4kg

• Sturdy, lightweight water-resistant Pelicase

• Ground power unit able to run from 120/240V mains power or generator (able to supply a 22V 1KW line out for payload use)

• 50M of lightweight four core micro tether with hand reel

About Drone Evolution:

6. Drone Evolution Limited (Drone Evolution) was founded in January 2018 and is based in Caerphilly, South Wales, UK.

7. Drone Evolution is focused on bringing benefit through the use of drone technology for both people and organisations. The company is clear that as well as saving time and money, using drones can increase safety in the workplace.

8. The company operates in the sectors of security, military, construction, facilities management and utilities.

9. Drone Evolution’s UAV/Drone systems offer large-scale event security, monitor ingress and egress, crowd behaviour response, long-term traffic counting, emergency response and air quality monitoring. Other features can be added, such as radios, cameras, thermal imaging, loudspeakers and a wifi hotspot.

10. Drone Evolution also produces Runner – a lightweight autonomous last-mile resupply drone designed to carry payloads for distances up to 50km.

11. The company has established a Centre of Excellence for drone consultancy, training and development. Patents have been granted for Drone Evolution’s technology.

12. Drone Evolution is ISO 9001:2015 certified and holds CAA ID: 7609. It has won the Wales Technology Awards Sir Michael Moritz Tech Start Up Award, has been nominated for a NatWest Technical Start Up Award as well as in the Wales Start-Up Awards, was featured in the Top 35 Technical Businesses in Wales, the BQ Live Top 100 Innovative Companies in Construction, together with a Certificate of Achievement for working in partnership with Young Enterprise to provide young people with inspiring practical business experience.

To know more go to: www.dronevolution.co.uk