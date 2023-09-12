ProCanna Now Offering Customized SOPs and Fractional Chief Compliance Officer (CCO) Services
ProCanna, regulatory and operational cannabis compliance software, launches fractional consulting services and customized SOPs in response to industry demand.
This is a great solution for cannabis businesses who need assistance with regulatory and operational compliance but cannot afford to hire a full-time consultant or staff. ”PORTLAND, MAINE, USA, September 12, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- ProCanna, the regulatory and operational compliance software platform specifically designed to serve the cannabis industry, in partnership with Amber Lengacher, Esq. and Purple Circle LLC, has launched fractional cannabis consulting services and customized SOPs in response to industry demand.
In the current economic environment, numerous cannabis operators have been forced to reduce their cannabis compliance staff. This personnel reduction has made it difficult for some operators to maintain compliant operations, jeopardizing not only profitability and brand culture, but in some cases, the organization’s cannabis licenses. The result is an increase in the demand for regulatory and operational compliance assistance, but a decrease in the budget to pay for these services. ProCanna's fractional cannabis consulting services provide an affordable solution for cannabis operators who need to write customized SOPs and establish an efficient, cost-effective regulatory and operational compliance program but cannot afford to hire full-time compliance staff to handle the work.
Amber Lengacher, Esq., CEO and founder of Purple Circle LLC, a cannabis consulting firm that provides regulatory and operational compliance assistance to cannabis businesses, is a regulatory and compliance expert with over 5 years of experience in the cannabis industry. A graduate of University of Florida’s Levin College of Law, Amber began working in the cannabis industry in 2017 — first as an attorney at Vicente Sederberg in Denver then as Licensing Manager—and later Corporate Counsel—for Trulieve Cannabis Corp., one of the top five multi-state cannabis operators in the industry. While at Trulieve, Amber oversaw all regulatory approvals for the largest merger in cannabis history when Trulieve acquired Harvest Health & Recreation. Amber also helped Trulieve manage compliant vertical operations in eleven operational markets while monitoring many more.
"I'm excited to partner with ProCanna to offer fractional cannabis consulting services," said Lengacher. "This is a great solution for cannabis businesses who need assistance with regulatory and operational compliance but cannot afford to hire a full-time consultant or staff."
ProCanna's fractional cannabis consulting services include customized standard operating procedures (SOPs), initial and ongoing license compliance, initial and ongoing operational compliance, and policy and government affairs support. These services are designed to help cannabis businesses comply with state and local regulations, as well as industry best practices.
"We are excited to offer fractional cannabis consulting services in partnership with Amber Lengacher, Esq., Purple Circle LLC, and other vetted, multi-state cannabis compliance attorneys and consultants," said ProCanna CEO, Dede Perkins. “It will help operators bridge to operational success.”
In addition to cannabis compliance consulting services, ProCanna’s user-friendly platform allows all employees, not just the compliance department or C-suite, to have easy access to regulations, procedures, checklists, videos, and team correspondence, increasing job performance, confidence, and morale. Empowering employees by giving them unfettered access to the information they need minimizes mistakes and improves company culture by letting employees know that management values compliance and invests in the tools and resources to support success.
With its new consulting services, ProCanna is an end-to-end regulations and brand standards solution that minimizes mistakes, empowers employees, and delivers real-time analysis and actionable insights for advisors, managers, and executives. FMI, visit https://procanna-usa.com
