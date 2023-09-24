2nd Annual Women Uplifting Women Health, Wealth, & Beauty Expo To Be Held On Saturday, September 30 in Raleigh, NC
Expo will feature inspiring speakers, a women's health panel, wealth-entrepreneurship, beauty-wellness, vendors, and so much more!
Carolyn’s vision transcended conventional norms. Carolyn’s journey was not just about aesthetics; it was about exploration, evolution, and empowerment.”RALEIGH, NC, UNITED STATES, September 23, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Insightful Visionaries, Inc. (https://insightfulvisionaries.org/), a 501(c)3 non-profit organization, and Beauty Empire LLC will host the second annual Women Uplifting Women Health, Wealth, & Beauty Expo on Saturday, September 30, 2023 from 11:00am-3:00pm at the Hilton Raleigh North Hills. Join a diverse group of women in our community who strive to be more inclusive and focus on issues that greatly impact all women in the areas of health, wealth, and beauty.
Carolyn Marshall Covington, CEO of Insightful Visionaries, Inc. will share her journey as blindness opened her eyes to live her best life in pursuit of making life better for other women. The event will feature host Kweilyn Murphy, meteorologist for ABC 11, and a keynote by Tiffany Chavis, as well as a lineup of dynamic speakers including: Gloristine Brown, Annette Brown, and Iris Phillips. Dr Paula Smith-Sawyer and her panel will be in attendance to give a women's wellness update along with Brenda Vass from NC Med-Assist. A variety of other presenters representing important woman-centered issues related to health, wealth, and beauty will be part of this exciting day!
Guests can also enjoy:
Mentoring Sessions by Patti Williams, SCORE Raleigh Certified Mentor
Hair and Scalp Consultations by Cultivate Hair Care Experts
Hand and Arm Massages by I Nailed It Academy
Learn how to conduct CPR and become certified with Abundant Life Services, LLC
Trademark Law expertise by Andrew Covington Esq
Assistance with technology and appliances by Triangle Disability Awareness Council
Entertainment from Connie Lea, founder of Mo’Jazz
Performances from Kenny Lee 919 and The Truth Tellers
Event sponsors include Families & Communities Rising, NCCDD, Grace Federal Solutions, Wegman's, Cultivate, Covington Law, Hummingbird Creative Group, Shelten LLC, Sheer Main Events, TDAC, and Beauty Empire LLC.
Register for this event at
https://www.eventbrite.com/e/2nd-annual-women-uplifting-women-expo-2023-tickets-678059493197.
To learn more about Insightful Visionaries, visit https://insightfulvisionaries.org/.
About Insightful Visionaries:
Insightful Visionaries empowers all persons with disabilities by promoting community awareness through advocacy, education, wellness, arts, and entertainment. The Insightful Visionaries team brings a diverse range of expertise, including personal experiences to serve the disabled community with a true understanding of their needs and concerns, from helping with mobility to building self-esteem through socialization. Learn more at https://insightfulvisionaries.org/.
