FWC announces selection of 14 new Great Florida Birding and Wildlife Trail sites

When you want to know where to go in Florida to see native birds, butterflies and more, head for the Trail. Sites listed on the official Great Florida Birding and Wildlife Trail are selected for inclusion based on their unique wildlife viewing opportunities and ecological significance, educational opportunities, access for the public and resilience to recreational use. The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) has proudly selected 14 new sites to receive this distinction.

The Trail is a network of more than 500 premier wildlife viewing sites across the state. Every year, millions of people, residents and visitors alike, participate in wildlife viewing activities, contributing billions of dollars to Florida’s economy but the ultimate goal of the Trail is to encourage conservation of Florida’s native habitats and species.

The new sites are described below, organized by county. Follow the included links for site-specific photos and more information on visiting each location.

The Trail is a program of the FWC, supported in part by the Florida Department of Transportation and the Fish & Wildlife Foundaton of Florida, and is possible thanks to dozens of federal, state, and local government agencies, non-governmental organizations and private landowners.

For more information on all things related to The Great Florida Birding and Wildlife Trail, visit FloridaBirdingTrail.com. There, you can plan your visits, pick up viewing tips, or donate to support the Trail’s mission.