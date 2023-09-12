Minority-Owned Office Space Provider WorkSocial Includes Making an Impact in the Community as Part of its Mission
The only minority-owned coworking space in northern New Jersey provides 200 meals weekly to a local shelterJERSEY CITY, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, September 12, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- WorkSocial, the northern New Jersey and New York Metro area provider of office space, offers more than just a first-rate work environment. The female- and minority-owned coworking company contributes profits to feed children, supports local businesses and has a large pool of Black suppliers and clients.
“We decided to become entrepreneurs because we want our life’s work to be meaningful,” said WorkSocial CEO Natasha Mohan. WorkSocial is the only minority-owned and woman-led coworking space in northern New Jersey.
Mohan described WorkSocial as an impact-driven organization with a focus on helping solve world hunger. “Given the complexity of the problem, we focus on our local community, as we sponsor a shelter where we send healthy meals every week. We feed about 200 people and our goal is to make that big enough to make that 20,000.”
Additionally, as part of its mission, WorkSocial hires locally according to DEI principles and offers training to new employees and fair and equal wages. WorkSocial also provides an Amazon One Medical plan for employees.
Now in its seventh year of operation, WorkSocial has grown about 60 percent each year and clients include major brands and Fortune 500 companies.
WorkSocial’s shared office spaces offer customized solutions to meet the needs of both large and small businesses. WorkSocial understands that every business is unique with specific requirements. The company specializes in curating a comprehensive range of services and infrastructure to cater to every business’s individual needs. WorkSocial’s flexible coworking spaces provide access to cutting-edge technology, foster collaboration and offer abundant amenities.
For more information about WorkSocial’s coworking spaces and private offices, visit https://worksocial.works/Coworking-Spaces and https://worksocial.works/Private-Offices.
About WorkSocial
We are a shared office and coworking space in Jersey City, Manhattan and Los Angeles that offers shared office space and virtual offices. Our mission is to provide a workspace that supports small business endeavors, community outreach, mentoring and entrepreneurial needs while promoting a well and happy lifestyle that matches your individual working needs.
