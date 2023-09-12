DRA Family Office Managing Partner Rose Vitale to be Honored at Inspirational Women Forum & Leadership Awards
Vitale recognized for advancing opportunities for women entrepreneurs and leaders by Los Angeles Times B2B PublishingSAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, September 12, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Rose Vitale, the managing partner of DRA Family Office, has been selected as a winner of a prestigious 2023 Inspirational Women Forum & Leadership Award presented by the Los Angeles Times B2B Publishing. Vitale, who was nominated in the Entrepreneur and Founder: small company category, will receive her award during a celebratory event at the Beverly Hilton on November 7th.
The Inspirational Women Forum & Leadership Awards celebrate outstanding female professionals who have achieved success through leadership, community involvement and innovation. Vitale was recognized for her work in advancing opportunities for women in business and finance.
"I'm honored to receive this award and have my work highlighted," said Vitale. "Supporting female founders and leaders has been my passion. I'm committed to leveling the playing field so women can access the capital and resources they need to grow successful ventures. There is so much untapped potential when we empower women economically."
In the past two years, Vitale has spearheaded numerous impactful initiatives, including launching FundHer World Capital to direct more capital to women-owned businesses, hosting a podcast focused on women in finance, advocating for increased investment in women-led companies and partnering with organizations that create opportunities for underserved youth.
With over 10 years of experience in financial services, Vitale has flipped conventional wisdom about investing in women-owned businesses. She built the largest network of Cricket Wireless stores in California’s Central Valley before establishing herself in the male-dominated family office space.
The Inspirational Women Forum & Leadership Awards provide well-deserved recognition to leading professionals like Vitale who continue to pave the way for the next generation of female business leaders. Her passion for empowering women economically and socially embodies the spirit of the award.
For more information about DRA Family Office, visit drafamilyoffice.com.
###
Media Relations
DRA Family Office
email us here