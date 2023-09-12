New York Poet to Release Inaugural Book of Poetry on September 17
Courtlin D. Fields will also launch Fields-Caffe Tea to provide funds for therapy at book release partyNEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, September 12, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Entrepreneur and poet Courtlin D. Fields will be celebrating the release of his first book of poetry, “Hating to Love My Life: The Fighter in Me Would Not Let Me Die,” on Sunday, September 17, at The Gallery, 178 Bleaker Street in New York City, from 2:00-7:00 p.m. At the release party, Fields will also be launching his Fields-Caffe Tea and holding votes for the next blend of tea for him to offer.
Fields will be signing copies of his book and giving a reading of his poems. Two poems can be heard on his Found Purpose podcast at https://spotify.link/0Ij28nG8VCb, which can also be heard on iTunes, iHeart, Pandora and Audible, where all 22 episodes can be streamed for free.
“Hating to Love My Life” is the first release of a planned five-book series. “I realize I wrote out my emotions on scraps from an early childhood because I was scared to express myself. These poems will cover my emotional experiences throughout my life and take the reader on an emotional roller-coaster,” Fields said.
“This is not a book to tell you how to live your life,” Fields said. “This is not a book to tell you how to make millions. This is a book of poetry to let you know that you are not alone. Every expressed emotion is real. Every poem means something personal. Hopefully, sharing my poems with you will inspire some degree in knowing no matter your skin color.”
“Hating to Love My Life” is available for pre-order online at Barnes & Noble, Walmart and Amazon, among others.
Fields-Caffe tea is being launched to generate money to support men and women who need to receive help from a licensed therapist and who cannot afford to pay and start the healing process. Fields said 100 percent of the proceeds from tea sales will go to his non-profit, Found Purpose.
Fields said he started Found Purpose due to his experiences with mental health, including struggling with suicide and depression.
