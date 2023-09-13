Unlocking the Secrets of Liver and Metabolic Health: A Transformative Evening of Science and Community Dialogue
Michael Betel, Dr. Giada Sebastiani and Dr. Sahar Saeed share the latest data on the liver and metabolic health at this interactive community forum.
Fatty Liver Disease is closely related to our metabolic health, and comorbidities include type-2 diabetes, obesity, high cholesterol, sleep apnea.
Your Liver, Your Health: Understanding Liver Disease, Diabetes and Your Metabolic Health
'Your Liver, Your Health' is more than an event—it's a lifeline for Westmount. Led by local experts, this Café Scientifique empowers us to take charge of our metabolic health.”WESTMOUNT, QUEBEC, CANADA, September 13, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- As part of a ground breaking initiative to bring vital public health information to the community, the Fatty Liver Alliance, in collaboration with CIHR (Canadian Institute of Health Research), and the Westmount Public Library, is thrilled to present Your Liver, Your Health. This Café Scientifique community education event is a unique opportunity for an in-depth understanding of liver disease, diabetes, and metabolic health. The event will be held on September 19, 2023, at the Westmount Public Library, in Westmount Quebec, starting at 7:00 pm.
— Michael Betel
Unveiling Current Research: Meet the Experts
Dr. Giada Sebastiani, a resident of the Westmount community and a Hepatologist at McGill University, will lead the event by sharing critical insights into liver disease and type 2 diabetes and their metabolic relationship. Dr. Sahar Saeed, an Epidemiologist and Assistant Professor of Public Health Sciences at Queen's University, will present research on NAFLD (Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease) and NASH (Non-Alcoholic Steatohepatitis), Michael Betel, President and Founder of the Fatty Liver Alliance will share his lived experience with fatty liver disease. All will bring a wealth of experience, credibility, and a deep understanding of the impact of liver diseases on the general population.
Appreciation for generous support from:
• CIHR (Canadian Institute of Health Research): https://cihr-irsc.gc.ca/
• Novo Nordisk: https://www.novonordisk.ca/
• Inventiva: https://inventivapharma.com/
• KNS Canada: https://knscanada.com/
• Siemens Healthineers: https://www.siemens-healthineers.com/
• Westmount Public Library: http://www.westlib.org/
Why The Community is Attending:
1. Free Liver Health Assessments: Thanks to KNS Canada, attendees have a chance to get free liver health assessments using state-of-the-art Fibroscan equipment.
2. Up-to-date Data: Learning about the latest Canadian and international data concerning liver health and its crucial relationship with metabolic disorders and nutrition.
3. Open Dialogue: The evening will foster a respectful and inclusive space for diverse perspectives, allowing for constructive debate and shared learning.
4. High Relevance: NAFLD and NASH impact an estimated 10-12 million Canadians. Understand how these conditions can affect your overall health and well-being.
5. Community Engagement: The event is spearheaded by Michael Betel, a patient with lived experience and the President and Founder of the Fatty Liver Alliance.
Event: Your Liver, Your Health
Date: September 19, 2023
Time: 7:00 PM
Location: Westmount Public Library
“This will be an evening of knowledge-sharing that has the potential to change lives,” said Michael Betel. “We are committed to creating a space where everyone feels seen, heard, and empowered to take control of their health.”
For more information, please visit Fatty Liver Alliance at www.fattyliver.ca or contact Michael Betel.
Press Contact:
Michael Betel
Michael.Betel@fattyliver.ca
About Fatty Liver Alliance
The Fatty Liver Alliance (796904704RR0001) is a not-for-profit, national Canadian charity, who has a mission to raise awareness about the risks, causes and complications of Steatotic Liver Disease (Fatty Liver Disease) and help those already diagnosed by advocating for access to approved treatments and care.
In Canada, we work collaboratively with an incredible team of liver disease experts, who lead the Canadian NASH Network (CanNASH).
About CIHR
“The Canadian Institutes of Health Research (CIHR) is Canada's federal funding agency for health research. Composed of 13 Institutes, we collaborate with partners and researchers to support the discoveries and innovations that improve our health and strengthen our health care system.”
Objectives of this Café Scientifique Program:
1. Disseminate high-quality research evidence, including but not limited to CIHR-funded research, on a health research topic of public interest in an easily-understood and interesting format;
2. Promote the mobilization of knowledge between CIHR’s health research community and members of the Canadian public to increase the impact of health research;
3. Foster engagement between health researchers and knowledge users to encourage participatory approaches to knowledge mobilization in health research; and
4. Encourage Canadians to contribute their views on future research directions.
Note: This event is now fully booked, and the presentations will be recorded for future viewing.
Note: The Fatty Liver Alliance is also pleased to share that registration is now open to our Second Annual Primary Care NAFLD and NASH Summit, on December 7, 2023 and will be online only.
As a not-for-profit charity, we definitely appreciate any support you might be able to offer. It's easy to donate on our website. Thank you.
[End]
Attendees will not just be gaining knowledge, they will be taking a vital step towards safeguarding their health and that of their community.
For media inquiries, please contact Michael Betel.
Michael Betel
Fatty Liver Alliance
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other