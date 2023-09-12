Texas Emergency Communications Center Marks Second Anniversary Milestone
At a time when 911 workers and call centers are understaffed across the US, we’ve not only stayed fully staffed, but we’ve increased our number of employees to meet the needs of our community.”SPRING, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, September 12, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Texas Emergency Communications Center (Texas ECC) this week celebrates its second anniversary of innovation, safety and service to nearly half a million residents in Harris County.
— Lori Broadrick, Executive Director, Texas ECC
Established as a non-profit corporation and funded by Harris County Emergency Services Districts 7 (Spring FD), 13 (Cypress Creek FD), 16 (Klein FD), 28 (Ponderosa FD), and 29 (Champions FD), to dispatch fire, rescue, and emergency medical first responders, the organization serves a coverage area of more than 150 square miles in the northern portion of unincorporated Harris County.
Lori Broadrick, the Executive Director of Texas ECC, stated, "Over the past two years, we've been connecting people to safer, more reliable dispatch services, empowering the communities we serve, and streamlining processes for our first responders. I am honored to celebrate this significant milestone with our talented employees who share a common mission and commitment to a high-performance culture."
Designated as an Accredited Center of Excellence for emergency fire dispatching, Texas ECC stands among the ranks of only 66 agencies worldwide to achieve this distinction.
“At a time when 911 workers and call centers are in significant distress due to understaffing across the United States, we’ve not only stayed fully staffed, but we’ve increased our number of employees to meet the needs of our community,” Broadrick said.
She attributes Texas ECC’s competitive pay, expansive benefits, and support from first responder agencies to the organization’s ability to grow, despite the national odds.
Texas ECC also serves as a Secondary Public Safety Answering Point (PSAP) within the Greater Harris County 9-1-1 Emergency Network, which oversees the administration of the 9-1-1 emergency communications and technology infrastructure for Harris and Fort Bend Counties.
Texas ECC invites families to join them at one of the biggest safety fests in Texas, hosted by Spring Fire Department on Saturday, October 7, 10:00 AM to 1:00 PM in Old Town Spring, 26302 Preston Ave.
“We are a vital link between the citizens and the first responders, working diligently behind computer screens and generally out of the public eye. Anytime we have an opportunity to get out in the community and meet the people we serve, we jump on it,” Broadrick said.
Come meet the Texas ECC crew, your local first responders, as well as Sparky the Fire Dog, H-E-Buddy and bounce around in an inflatable fire safety house. Over 20 first responder agencies and safety organizations will be there giving fun demonstrations as well as health and safety tips including car seat checks. Kids will have a frightfully good time touring fire and hazmat trucks, air and ground ambulances, police cruisers, command vehicles, and boats, while learning how local first responders work together to help the community when emergencies occur.
Amanda Orr
Orr Strategy Group
+1 832-816-3990
email us here