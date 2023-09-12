Law Office of Shane McClelland celebrates fifth anniversary with safety series
Our clients are not just part of a big mill of billable hours. They are our neighbors, the teachers in our schools, the nurses at our clinics, the cashiers at our grocery stores. ”KATY, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, September 12, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- This year marks five years that the Law Office of Shane McClelland has been serving the Katy community.
— Shane McClelland
To mark the occasion, Shane McClelland will author a five-part series in the Katy Times. The series outlines the most dangerous intersections, streets, and other accident data to empower Katy residents to keep themselves, and their families, safe on the roads.
“We’re active in the community. And we want the community to know we care for their safety,” McClelland said.
Since 2018, the Law Office of Shane McClelland has developed personalized legal strategies for clients injured in car, truck, motorcycle, and bicycle accidents. McClelland has seen firsthand the physical and financial devastation injuries from roadway wrecks can have on an individual and their family.
Over his career, McClelland has earned recognition for his legal skills, including being chosen as a Super Lawyer, Super Lawyer Rising Star, having a 10.0 review rating on Avvo.com, and being chosen as one of the best lawyers in the Houston area by Houstonia Magazine.
“We are Katy’s local law firm. Our clients are not just part of a big mill of billable hours. They are our neighbors, the teachers in our schools, the nurses at our clinics, the cashiers at our grocery stores. I believe the ‘relationship’ part of an attorney-client relationship gets lost at some of the larger firms, but we have roots here and operate our business accordingly,” McClelland said.
The McClelland family and the firm are actively engaged in supporting their children’s schools and various local organizations such as the Taylor High School theatre program Taylor Playmakers, YoungLife, Taylor High School FFA, JDRF, the American Diabetes Association, Camp Sweeney, and Laity Lodge Youth Camp.
“In the last five years we’ve seen Katy experience tremendous growth, and as it has grown, so has our firm. While the population numbers and the development of our community expands, our mission to serve our clients and the community remains the same. We recognize there are many big firms to choose from, but we pride ourselves in offering personalized attention to our clients,” McClelland said.
About Law Office of Shane McClelland
The firm represents people who have sustained workplace, construction, dog bite, slip and fall, spnal cord or brain injuries and those who have been injured in bicycle, motorcycle, truck and car accidents. For more information about the firm, please visit hmtrial.com.
