Royal Jelly Market to Hit a Market Size of US$ 1,801.3 Million By 2031 | Top 4 Players Capture More Than 70% of Revenue
CHICAGO, UNITED STATES, September 13, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The global royal jelly market size was US$ 1,087.1 million in 2022 and is forecast to attain a market size of US$ 1,801.3 million by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 5.83% during the forecast period from 2023 to 2031.
Due to the increased emphasis on health and well-being and royal jelly's expanding integration into cosmetics, the global royal jelly market has been seeing tremendous growth over the past several years. The numerous potential health benefits of the emerging market trends have drawn significant attention and present opportunities for the manufacturers.
One of the main forces driving the global is the rising emphasis on health and well-being among consumers worldwide. In 2022, the worldwide wellness market revenue was worth US$ 1.5 trillion, with a 10% annual growth rate. The rising interest among consumers in natural health remedies is responsible for a sizeable portion of this growth. Royal jelly has a variety of possible health advantages, including strengthening the immune system and improving vitality. For instance, a 2021 study published in the Journal of Ethnopharmacology discovered that Royal Jelly contains certain chemicals that may enhance memory and brain function.
In 2022, the global cosmetics and skincare market size was US$ 478 billion, and manufacturers have started including vitamins and other naturally helpful ingredients in their products. Royal Jelly is being actively incorporated by cosmetic businesses into their products, with claims of improved skin renewal and anti-aging effects. For instance, according to a Cosmetic Ingredient Review in 2021, approximately 35% of introduced face serums and creams in the US and Europe featured some type of bee-derived product, with royal jelly ranking among the top ingredients. According to a market analysis conducted in 2022 by Nikkei Asian Review, sales of skincare products containing Royal Jelly increased by 20% in South Korea and Japan from the previous year.
Untapped Opportunity of Royal Jelly for the Healthcare Industry
The healthcare industry dominates the global market with a massive 60.9% market share. The therapeutic and medical uses of Royal Jelly are a potential growth area that is currently comparatively unexplored. For instance, research from the National Institutes of Health highlights its potential advantages in lowering the risk of cardiovascular diseases.
The need for preventative or supplemental treatments like Royal Jelly is certain to expand as the prevalence of diseases like Alzheimer's and heart-related illnesses increases globally. The World Health Organization reports a 13% increase in global cardiovascular disorders since 2000.
Another study in 2020, noted by the National Institutes of Health, discovered peptides in royal jelly that have anti-inflammatory characteristics. These peptides may help treat disorders like arthritis, which, according to the Arthritis Foundation, affects over 350 million people worldwide.
The royal jelly business may find a place in research and development as the pharmaceutical industry, which the IQVIA Institute for Human Data Science estimates will be worth US$ 1.5 trillion by 2023, searches for new drugs and cures.
Royal Jelly Extract Contribute About 76.6% of Market Revenue Share
The royal jelly extract segment dominates the global market, with a 76.7% share. The market's dominance is due to the consumers' strong predilection for concentrated and potent iterations.
According to a study by Astute Analytica, the extraordinarily high purity level of the royal jelly extract is a key element influencing consumer desire for the product. This not only ensures a product that consistently satisfies high standards for quality but provides a higher concentration of the beneficial components contained in royal jelly.
With a predicted Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 5.63% in the upcoming years, the royal jelly extract market will witness a huge growth trajectory. The extract enjoys significant appeal in the royal jelly industry due to its easy incorporation into a variety of goods. The adaptable nature of royal jelly extract allows for its implementation into several applications, from dietary supplements to cosmetics formulations, which is fueling market expansion.
Asia Pacific Accounted for Over 63% of Market Revenue Share
In 2022, the Asia Pacific region generated sales of about 63% in the global royal jelly market and will continue to grow at the highest growth rate during the forecast period. The skyrocketing population and the expanding government projects and policies are driving this dominance.
4.3 billion people, or almost 60% of the world's population, live in Asia and the Pacific, making up a sizable consumer base. The sheer number of prospective customers in Asia-Pacific turns out to be a significant benefit as the worldwide trend moves toward natural and organic health products. The demand for wellness items like royal jelly is on the rise as economic prosperity swells pockets and health consciousness rises concurrently.
Government programs and regulations also drive market expansion. For instance, China's "Bee Farming and Wellness Initiative 2021." This calculated action was intended to increase beekeeping output by 15%. Such government-supported initiatives foster the industry and encourage both production and consumption.
China stands out with a staggering 50% contribution to the world's royal jelly production in 2022. As a result of excellent agricultural conditions, a long history of beekeeping, and an extensive infrastructure, the country produces a large amount of royal jelly. Its health advantages are acknowledged by more than two-thirds of the region's consumers, who rank it highly among wellness goods.
Top 4 Players Capture More Than 70% of Market Revenue Share
The top four players collectively control more than 70% of the market share, which include Durham's Bee Farm, Forever Living.com, LLC, Jiangshan Bee Enterprise, and NOW Foods. The market competitiveness is being further heightened by competitor methods like Forever Living's marketing strategy and Swanson's introduction of a mobile website.
Leading Players in the Global Royal Jelly Market
• Durham's Bee Farm
• Forever Living
• Jiangshan Bee Enterprise
• NOW Foods
• Nu-Health Products
• Puritan's Pride
• Solgar Inc.
• Source Naturals, Inc
• Stakish
• Swanson Vitamins
• Thompson Health
• Y.S. Organic Bee Farms
• Other Prominent Players
Segmentation Outline
The global royal jelly market segmentation focuses on Type, Forms, Ingredients, Application, Distribution Channel, and Region.
By Type
• Fresh Royal Jelly
• Royal Jelly Extract
By Ingredients
• Water
• Protein
• Carbohydrates
• Lipids
• Mineral Salts
• Vitamins
• Others
By Forms
• Liquid
• Capsules
• Gel
• Others
By Application
• Food & Beverage
• Healthcare
• Cosmetics
• Dietary Supplements
• Others
By Distribution Channel
• Online
• Offline
o Hypermarket
o Supermarket
o Retail Stores
By Region
• North America
o The U.S.
o Canada
o Mexico
• Europe
• Western Europe
The UK
Germany
France
Italy
Spain
o Rest of Western Europe
• Eastern Europe
Poland
Russia
o Rest of Eastern Europe
• Asia Pacific
o China
o India
o Japan
o Australia & New Zealand
o South Korea
o ASEAN
o Rest of Asia Pacific
• Middle East & Africa (MEA)
o UAE
o Saudi Arabia
o South Africa
o Rest of MEA
• South America
o Argentina
o Brazil
o Rest of South America
