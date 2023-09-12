Eltropy Hosts Leadership Summit at Sundance, UT, Spotlighting AI's Transformative Role in Community FIs
C-level industry executives gather at the second annual exclusive Eltropy leadership conference
This event underscores our commitment to facilitating meaningful discussions and innovative solutions that empower our community financial institutions.”SUNDANCE, UTAH, USA, September 12, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Eltropy, the leading digital conversations platform for community financial institutions (CFIs), kicked off its highly anticipated second annual Leadership Summit at the picturesque Sundance Resort in Utah. The exclusive event, running Sept. 11-13, centers around the profound impact of Artificial Intelligence (AI) on reshaping the landscape of CFIs.
— Ashish Garg, Co-founder and CEO, Eltropy
The Eltropy Leadership Summit brings together thought leaders, industry experts, and innovators in the community financial institution sector—including Idaho Central Credit Union, InTouch Credit Union, Kinecta Federal Credit Union, Arvest Bank, Union Bank and Fibre Federal Credit Union—for two days of immersive discussions, workshops, and networking opportunities. The summit's primary focus is on the transformative power of AI and its pivotal role in guiding CFIs towards a digital future.
Keynote speakers Jim Marous, co-publisher of The Financial Brand and host of the Banking Transformed podcast; and Ron Shevlin, Chief Research Officer at Cornerstone Advisors—both ranked among the top fintech influencers globally—will each set the tone with captivating addresses on how AI is revolutionizing the financial services industry, and the strategic importance of AI integration and utilization within a community bank or credit union.
"We couldn’t be more excited to gather again with some of the brightest minds in the industry at our Leadership Summit,” said Ashish Garg, Co-Founder and CEO of Eltropy. “As the financial landscape continues to evolve, embracing AI-driven solutions has become pivotal for CFIs' sustainability and growth. This event underscores our commitment to facilitating meaningful discussions and innovative solutions that empower our community financial institutions."
Eltropy is excited to foster an environment of knowledge exchange and collaboration among attendees. The event will also feature engaging workshops and panel discussions, providing a platform for community financial institution leaders to share their experiences, challenges, and success stories.
To learn more about Eltropy and its AI-driven solutions for community financial institutions, please visit www.eltropy.com.
About Eltropy
Eltropy is the leading enterprise-wide digital conversations platform for community financial institutions (CFIs). Its AI-driven communications tools empower CFIs to communicate, automate, improve operations and engagement, and increase productivity across the institution while maintaining the highest standards of security and compliance. Using Eltropy’s platform, CFIs can connect with their consumers anytime, anywhere via Text, Video, Secure Chat, co-browsing, screen sharing, chatbot technology, and integration solutions — all integrated into a single platform. For more information, please visit eltropy.com.
Steve Jensen
Eltropy
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube