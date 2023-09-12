Cinema8 Unveils Sense AI Platform for Elevated Video Experiences
Content creators and entrepreneurs can now captivate audiences with AI-powered interactive videos.UK, September 12, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Prepare for a new era in interactive video engagement. Cinema8 proudly introduces its DIY interactive video platform, featuring cutting-edge AI-core interactive video solutions. With this innovation comes AI-powered automated subtitles and translations, breaking down language barriers. Smart text-to-speech transcription enhances searchability and engagement, globally accessible for content creators and businesses.
In today's video-centric landscape, Cinema8's AI innovations are transforming industries, notably e-learning, with personalized, interactive content for heightened engagement and knowledge retention.
"At Cinema8, we're reshaping video interaction for content creators and businesses," states Rosan Erdemli, CMO at Cinema8.
Cinema8 also revolutionizes video monetization, incorporating targeted ads and interactive elements, crafting shoppable video experiences, streamlining marketing campaigns, and boosting lead generation. These innovations transcend native advertising, gaming, and live streaming, offering personalized, captivating content.
"Join us in the future of video experiences, where AI takes content to new heights. Elevate engagement and future-proof your business with Cinema8's AI-driven interactive video solutions. The future is now!" exclaims Rosan Erdemli.
About Cinema8
Cinema8 is at the forefront of video evolution. Our mission is to empower content creators and businesses with state-of-the-art AI-driven interactive video solutions, making video engaging, interactive, and accessible worldwide. We redefine how audiences engage with video content, delivering superior ROI, extended viewer engagement, and lasting memorability. Join us on this exhilarating journey to shape the future of video experiences.
For more information, please viist https://cinema8.com/platform/sense-ai and https://cinema8.com/
