Trust and Corporate Service Market is Set to Reach a Valuation of US$ 18.8 Billion By 2031 | Astute Analytica
CHICAGO, UNITED STATES, September 12, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Global trust and corporate service market revenue was US$ 13.0 billion in 2022 and is estimated to surpass the market valuation of US$ 18.8 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 4.2% during the forecast period from 2023 to 2031.
Geopolitical developments, regulatory changes, and technology breakthroughs are driving the upward expansion of the global trust and corporate services market. The market's leading companies will benefit from lucrative growth prospects due to the noticeable trend towards sustainable and ESG (Environmental, Social, and Governance) compliant services.
A greater focus on regulatory changes and a desire for exposure on a worldwide scale is driving the expansion of the global trust and corporate services market. In keeping with this, the Common Reporting Standard (CRS)'s acceptance is a shining illustration of this change. For instance, a report from 2022 showed that due to the necessary compliance and reporting procedures, providers in the trust and corporate service industry had an average operational cost rise of 15%. As a result of businesses pooling resources to meet these regulations, the rising cost of compliance has acted as a catalyst for M&A transactions. Additionally, between 2019 and 2022, spending on compliance-related products and training increased by 20%.
Digitalization and technological advancement are major trends in the global market. For instance, a survey done in 2021 found that 72% of customers in the trust and corporate services sector said that safe internet access and digital interfaces were important factors in their choice of service provider. Comparing their less tech-savvy competitors to those that have integrated sophisticated tech solutions, such as AI-driven risk assessment tools, businesses reported an average 25% gain in efficiency.
The importance of ESG (Environmental, Social, and Governance) parameters in the world of finance and investing has grown owing to the emphasis placed on sustainability and responsibility globally, which is advantageous for market expansion. Investments based on a company's environmental, social, and governance performance, or ESG-linked assets, have skyrocketed in popularity. Despite a 10% decline from 2021, the total value of these assets under management across several global portfolios as of 2022 was a staggering US$ 115.1 trillion. Additionally, ESG-linked assets increased by 19% from 2019 to 2022, illustrating investors' growing preference for sustainable investing.
Corporate Segment Attained More Than Half of the Revenue Share
In 2022, the corporate client segment held a commanding lead, accounting for a substantial 53.83% of the overall market share. This dominant position is due to the continual growth and globalization of companies.
Businesses need services when they expand globally in order to organize assets for maximum efficiency, manage the complex web of international rules, and streamline cross-border financial activities. Multinational companies, in particular, rely on trust and corporate services to streamline their cross-border activities while ensuring compliance and efficient financial management. The overwhelming market share of this industry highlights the crucial significance that trust and corporate services play in supporting a company's objectives for global expansion.
Large Enterprises Majorly Adopt Trust and Corporate Services
The large businesses segment accounts for 70% of the trust and corporate services market's revenue. This considerable share reflects the vast operational scopes and complex financial requirements of multinational firms.
The requirement for specialized trust and corporate services becomes critical given that these businesses frequently operate across numerous jurisdictions, each with its own specific financial requirements and irregularities. With the knowledge these services offer, compliance is guaranteed, complex asset management is aided, and effective risk reduction is made possible.
Large businesses frequently look for premium services since they have access to a lot of money, which enhances their income contribution even more.
Asia Pacific to Witness the Highest Growth Rate of 5%
The Asia-Pacific (APAC) area has the potential to overtake all other regions as the global leader in corporate services and trust, with a predicted CAGR of 5% during the forecast period. This projection has generated a flurry of excitement and anticipation owing to the spike in the fantastic economic development stories of nations like China and India.
China is a hub for cross-border financial activity due to its ambitious Belt and Road Initiative and broad global economic initiatives. India is demonstrating an insatiable need for sophisticated financial services thanks to its thriving start-up ecosystem and rising HNWI population. Thus, this factor shows positive growth for the market in the region.
Investors eager to capitalize on the expanding markets of Southeast Asian nations are increasing their overseas investments in the APAC trust and corporate services industry. The regulatory environment in these countries is evolving together with the countries themselves, necessitating the necessity of corporate service providers. For instance, recent research found that about 60% of companies in the APAC area plan to rely more on these services over the next five years.
Top 8 Players Holds a Cumulative Revenue Share of More Than 35%
Corporation Service Co., Intertrust Group B V, IQ-EQ Group Holdings S.a r.l, JTC Plc, Ocorian Ltd., The Citco Group Ltd., TMF Group B.V., Tricor Services Ltd., and McCormick & Company, Inc. are a few dominating market participants. These top 8 players' collective market share exceeds 35%. In order to increase their market share, these businesses are concentrating on regulatory approvals and partnerships.
List of Prominent Companies Profiled in the Report are:
• Corporation Service Co.
• Intertrust Group B V
• IQ-EQ Group Holdings S.a r.l
• JTC Plc
• Ocorian Ltd.
• The Citco Group Ltd.
• TMF Group B.V.
• Tricor Services Ltd.
• Vistra Group Holdings S.A.
• Wolters Kluwer NV
• Other Prominent Players
Segmentation Outline
The global trust and corporate service market segmentation focuses on Clients, Services, Enterprise Size, End-User, and Region.
By Clients
• Institutional Clients
• Private Clients
• Corporates
By Services
• Treasury Services
• Depository Services
• Wealth Management
• Fund Accounting
• Business Succession Planning
• Listing Services
• Others
By Enterprise Size
• Large Enterprises
• Small and Medium Enterprises
By End User
• Law Firms
• BFSI
• Aviation Industry
• Shipping Industry
• Others
By Region
• North America
o The U.S.
o Canada
o Mexico
• Europe
• Western Europe
The UK
Germany
France
Italy
Spain
o Rest of Western Europe
• Eastern Europe
Poland
Russia
o Rest of Eastern Europe
• Asia Pacific
o China
o India
o Japan
o Australia & New Zealand
o South Korea
o ASEAN
o Rest of Asia Pacific
• Middle East & Africa (MEA)
o UAE
o Saudi Arabia
o South Africa
o Rest of MEA
• South America
o Argentina
o Brazil
o Rest of South America
