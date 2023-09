Kitchen Display Systems Market to Hit a Sales of US$ 773.6 Mn By 2031 | Top 10 Players Hold Over 60% of Revenue Share

CHICAGO, UNITED STATES, September 12, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- Global ๐Š๐ข๐ญ๐œ๐ก๐ž๐ง ๐ƒ๐ข๐ฌ๐ฉ๐ฅ๐š๐ฒ ๐’๐ฒ๐ฌ๐ญ๐ž๐ฆ ๐Œ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ generated sales of ๐”๐’$ ๐Ÿ’๐Ÿ‘๐Ÿ’.๐Ÿ“ ๐ฆ๐ข๐ฅ๐ฅ๐ข๐จ๐ง ๐ข๐ง ๐Ÿ๐ŸŽ๐Ÿ๐Ÿ and is estimated to attain sales of ๐”๐’$ ๐Ÿ•๐Ÿ•๐Ÿ‘.๐Ÿ” ๐ฆ๐ข๐ฅ๐ฅ๐ข๐จ๐ง ๐›๐ฒ ๐Ÿ๐ŸŽ๐Ÿ‘๐Ÿ, growing at a ๐‚๐€๐†๐‘ ๐จ๐Ÿ ๐Ÿ”.๐Ÿ”๐Ÿ% during the forecast period from ๐Ÿ๐ŸŽ๐Ÿ๐Ÿ‘ ๐ญ๐จ ๐Ÿ๐ŸŽ๐Ÿ‘๐Ÿ.๐’๐š๐ฆ๐ฉ๐ฅ๐ž ๐จ๐Ÿ ๐“๐ก๐ข๐ฌ ๐’๐ญ๐ซ๐š๐ญ๐ž๐ ๐ข๐œ ๐‘๐ž๐ฉ๐จ๐ซ๐ญ@- https://www.astuteanalytica.com/request-sample/kitchen-display-systems-market A broader trend toward digital transformation in the restaurant and hotel industry may be seen in the market for kitchen display systems. The seamless integration of kitchen display systems with cutting-edge technology and rising demand for intelligent and individualized kitchen display systems are the main factors driving the market growth.According to preliminary statistics, the kitchen display systems market rose by about 15-20% in 2020โ€“2021, with a CAGR of about 6.6%. The urgent necessity for restaurants to adjust to quickly evolving circumstances, such as altering dine-in rules and the explosive growth of online meal delivery platforms owing to the COVID-19 pandemic, is the major factor for this considerable increase. For instance, according to a survey performed in early 2022, nearly 68% of guests expected their meal orders at quick-service restaurants to be available within 10-15 minutes after ordering them. As a result, this expectation influences restaurant operations, which has led many to consider KDSs in an effort to meet these needs in the global kitchen display system market.The integration of KDS with POS systems has created new opportunities for the global market. According to a 2021 study, a startling 72% of businesses had a KDS linked with their POS. By essentially lowering manual entry errors by roughly 30%, this synchronization improves order flow and guarantees accuracy. Additionally, the popularity of cloud-based KDS solutions is growing. For instance, according to market analysts, by the end of 2024, almost 60% of all new KDS installations will be cloud-based.The market has seen a significant rise in the use of personalization and predictive analysis. According to recent polls, about 55% of businesses employing KDS seek tools that provide individualized insights and suggestions. For example, a KDS with predictive analysis capabilities can examine historical sales data and predict that demand for a certain dish will rise by 15% on rainy days. In the global market, the era of the "smart kitchen" is quickly approaching. According to survey data from 2022, within the following two years, 35% of restaurants with KDS investments planned to integrate AI-driven voice assistants.๐ƒ๐ข๐ฌ๐ญ๐ซ๐ข๐›๐ฎ๐ญ๐ข๐จ๐ง ๐’๐š๐ฅ๐ž๐ฌ ๐‚๐ก๐š๐ง๐ง๐ž๐ฅ ๐†๐ž๐ง๐ž๐ซ๐š๐ญ๐ž ๐Ž๐ฏ๐ž๐ซ ๐Ÿ•๐Ÿ% ๐จ๐Ÿ ๐‘๐ž๐ฏ๐ž๐ง๐ฎ๐ž ๐’๐ก๐š๐ซ๐žThe distribution sales channel dominates the market, with a revenue share of approximately 72%. This is a reflection of the established networks and connections that end-users have developed over time with various distribution channels, including wholesalers and tech distributors.The segment is predicted to witness the highest growth rate of 6.80%, which shows the demand for this segment is not going down anytime soon. Establishments will rely even more on these distribution channels for their knowledge as KDS technology develops and becomes more complex, assuring the survival of this market niche for kitchen display systems.๐๐จ๐ซ๐ญ๐ก ๐€๐ฆ๐ž๐ซ๐ข๐œ๐š ๐ญ๐จ ๐†๐ž๐ง๐ž๐ซ๐š๐ญ๐ž ๐’๐š๐ฅ๐ž๐ฌ ๐จ๐Ÿ ๐Ž๐ฏ๐ž๐ซ ๐”๐’$ ๐Ÿ๐Ÿ–๐Ÿ–.๐Ÿ–๐Ÿ ๐Œ๐ข๐ฅ๐ฅ๐ข๐จ๐งNorth America is anticipated to generate US$ 188.82 Mn by 2027. With its extensive restaurant business and strong fast-food chain infrastructure, this region is leading the way in the adoption of KDS. According to the most recent data from 2022, there were more than 1.2 million restaurants in the U.S. and Canada. Around 300,000 of them are fast-food franchises or quick-service restaurants (QSRs), which largely depends on the effectiveness and precision that KDS provides.The North America kitchen display systems market is very large financially. According to estimates, the region accounted for US$ 350 million in KDS-related investments in 2022. The major fast-food chains made up around 45% of this expenditure, and freestanding eateries and more recent entrants made up a sizeable portion of the remaining investment, demonstrating broad market penetration.The expansion of "ghost kitchens" contributes to the market expansion in the region. In 2022, over 7,000 ghost kitchens were operating in the U.S. and Canada, so the demand for effective order processing systems has increased significantly. Initial research reveals that a startling 85% of these "ghost kitchens" have a KDS integrated, highlighting the system's significance in contemporary food service operations.The North American market is large and fragmented, with so many individual restaurants, small chains, and diners, that there is still plenty of space for expansion. While many large fast-food chains and recent businesses have quickly adopted KDS technology, a sizable portion of more established or smaller firms still haven't. This offers a lucrative chance for KDS suppliers to enter a still-evolving, ripe-with-opportunity industry.๐€๐œ๐œ๐ž๐ฌ๐ฌ ๐ญ๐จ ๐Œ๐จ๐ซ๐ž ๐ ๐ฎ๐ฅ๐ฅ ๐ƒ๐ž๐ญ๐š๐ข๐ฅ๐ž๐ ๐‘๐ž๐ฉ๐จ๐ซ๐ญ@- https://www.astuteanalytica.com/industry-report/kitchen-display-systems-market ๐“๐จ๐ฉ ๐Ÿ๐ŸŽ ๐๐ฅ๐š๐ฒ๐ž๐ซ๐ฌ ๐‡๐จ๐ฅ๐ ๐Ž๐ฏ๐ž๐ซ ๐Ÿ”๐ŸŽ% ๐จ๐Ÿ ๐‘๐ž๐ฏ๐ž๐ง๐ฎ๐ž ๐’๐ก๐š๐ซ๐žThe market is extremely competitive, with the top ten competitors accounting for over 60% of the total market share. These firms include Advantech Co., Ltd., Epson America, Inc., Lightspeed, Loyverse, Oracle, QSR Automations, Inc., Square, Inc., Toast, Inc., TouchBistro Inc., and Upserve, Inc. List of Prominent Players Include
โ€ข QSR Automations
โ€ข Oracle
โ€ข Lightspeed
โ€ข Upserve, Inc.
โ€ข Square, Inc.
โ€ข Epson America, Inc.
โ€ข Toast, Inc.
โ€ข TouchBistro Inc.
โ€ข Loyverse
โ€ข Advantech Co., Ltd.
โ€ข Other Prominent Players

Segmentation Outline

The global kitchen display system market segmentation focuses on Type, Application, Sales Channel, and Region.

By Type
โ€ข Hardware
โ€ข Software

By Application
โ€ข Large Enterprise
โ€ข SMEs

By Sales Channel
โ€ข Direct Channel
โ€ข Distribution Channel

By Region
โ€ข North America
o The U.S.
o Canada
o Mexico
โ€ข Europe
โ€ข Western Europe
ยง The UK
ยง Germany
ยง France
ยง Italy
ยง Spain
o Rest of Western Europe
โ€ข Eastern Europe
ยง Poland
ยง Russia
o Rest of Eastern Europe
โ€ข Asia Pacific
o China
o India
o Japan
o Australia & New Zealand
o South Korea
o ASEAN
o Rest of Asia Pacific
โ€ข Middle East & Africa (MEA)
o UAE
o Saudi Arabia
o South Africa
o Rest of MEA
โ€ข South America
o Argentina
o Brazil
o Rest of South America 